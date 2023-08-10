Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley have quickly become pro wrestling's favorite couple, and with their recent engagement, many have taken to social media to wish them the best.

Former WWE Superstar Trinity has now also joined in on the well-wishing, after commenting on the couple's Instagram post. Ripley recently announced the couple's engagement on her social media, revealing that Buddy Matthews asked for her hand in marriage sometime over the weekend.

While many have been commenting on Rhea Ripley's original post, Trinity decided to instead leave her mark on Matthews' post-engagement Instagram post.

"Congrats Bud," Trinity posted.

The newly-engaged couple has drawn a lot of attention online.

It's currently unclear when Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews will have their wedding, but at this stage it could be too early to tell. Either way, the couple seems to be happy, despite Ripley's kayfabe on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Buddy Matthews recently reacted to a viral clip of him post-AEW Collision

Matthews recently took on Andrade El Idolo in a heated Ladder Match for the latter star's mask that The House of Black stole. Both men pushed each other beyond their limits, but Buddy ended up dislocating his shoulder at some stage of the bout. Officials then popped his shoulder back into place at ringside, and the clip went viral on Twitter.

In response to the brutal clip, Buddy Matthews commented and let fans know that this proves how far he pushes himself for them.

"Never question if I give you my all."

The House of Black are set to defend their AEW Trios Championships against CMFTR during this week's episode of Collision. It remains to be seen whether or not the dominating faction will prevail, but it seems that Buddy has no issue with putting his body on the line to secure the win.

