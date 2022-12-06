Create

"Triple H bring him back" - Wrestling fans urge former NXT Champion to return to WWE after miserable booking in AEW 

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 06, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Triple H
Former Head of Creative of NXT - The Game Triple H

The wrestling world has primarily gotten behind Triple H and his run as WWE's Chief Content Officer rather than AEW president Tony Khan. In the four months since taking charge, the 14-time WWE Champion has re-hired several superstars released when Vince McMahon was running the show. Now, fans want Hunter to re-hire Malakai Black after he has not been utilized well in AEW.

Last year Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) was released from WWE, and about a month later, he showed up on Tony Khan's promotion. Initially, he was a solo star and feuded with former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. Currently, Black is the leader of a four-person stable calling themselves The House of Black. Fans often complained on social media that the faction was not booked well by Tony Khan.

One fan shared a video clip of Black hitting his finisher against former WWE Champion AJ Styles during their match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

That Black Mass was BRUTAL https://t.co/AJwppqeyvZ

Upon seeing the clip, many fans clearly missed seeing the Superstar in WWE and wished he would leave AEW and sign with the Stamford-based promotion. They felt that Malakai would be utilized well, given that Triple H is now the head of creative.

@WrestleClips I want him back at WWE so bad... 🤲🏿🤲🏿Hopefully...
@RickyDPunchline @WrestleClips Same. And especially with HHH in charge. You know he would be pushing him to the main event
@WrestleClips I miss him in @WWE ..none are the same idc what anyone says
god i miss Aleister Black twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…
I miss Aleister Black. twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…
@TripleH bring him back twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…
I’m not a huge dan of his, but I must say under the new Triple H regime, he’d definitely be booked stronger than he was under Vince - probably stronger than he looks in AEW. twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…
@WrestleClips Ah,back when he wrestled stars…

Some fans felt that his best run was in NXT, which was run by Triple H, and also talked about how poorly Black was booked on WWE's main roster.

@WrestleClips how Aleister black was to me during nxt and the beginning of his run in the main roster https://t.co/qRiIdbQ3eO
@WrestleClips He beat aj on ppv and they still did nothing with him WTH
@ReyFalcon569 @WrestleClips Noooooo Vince didn’t do anything with him .

The wrestling world appreciated Black's signature move.

Love to see it twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…
This definitely one of my favorite wrestling clips from the 2010s😮‍💨 twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…
AJ sold the hell out of it twitter.com/wrestleclips/s…
Kicked his head off twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…
Ufc 4 ko twitter.com/WrestleClips/s…

The House of Black made a shocking return to AEW

After losing at AEW All Out, The House of Black took a break from wrestling. During that time, there were several rumors that Malakai Black wanted his release, and the promotion's president, Tony Khan, had granted his wishes.

The rumors were shut down a few weeks ago when several cryptic videos featuring the faction aired on television. A couple of weeks ago, the faction made a shocking return on an episode of Dynamite.

The #HouseOfBlack have returned to destroy everyone in their path!@malakaiblxck @brodyxking @snm_buddy @thejuliahartTune in to #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/vf4NIms6dt

The faction has put the entire locker room on notice. On Dynamite, they attacked The Best Friends and The Factory and continued their dominance on this past week's Rampage episode.

Do you think the second coming of The House of Black will be booked well? Let us know in the comments section below.

