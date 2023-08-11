Triple H to bring WWE legend back for his first match in 9 years against Matt Riddle at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE champion who recently made his in-ring return could be brought back by Triple H for a dream match against Matt Riddle next year at WrestleMania.

Triple H has undoubtedly tried his best to connect with the audience with the WWE product ever since he took over creative. Speaking of listening to the fans, bringing back a former champion and legend after several years could be a bold move.

The legend we are talking about here is none other than Mr. Monday Night, Rob Van Dam. While everyone thought he was done with in-ring competition, RVD made his triumphant return on AEW Dynamite last week. Furthermore, he also wrestled Jack Perry under the FTW rules for the title at the age of 51.

Although Van Dam has just made his All Elite debut, he is reportedly obligated to wrestle only one match in the promotion, which was against Jack Perry. Furthermore, the report also stated that RVD is being advertised as a part of WrestleMania 40 by WWE next year.

Well, if the reports are to be believed, Triple H could bring the Hall of Famer on board, who also had a memorable feud against RVD. After proving to everyone that he still got it, RVD could also have a high-profile match at Mania against Matt Riddle.

Moreover, Van Dam could return to the Stamford-based promotion sooner rather than later to build up his potential match against Riddle, considering The Cerebral Assassin loves long-term storytelling.

Rob Van Dam had real-life heat with Triple H as well

Many fans may remember the feud between Triple H and Rob Van Dam for the World Heavyweight Championship, where The Game emerged victorious. However, RVD had real-life heat with The Cerebral Assassin, as he felt resentment towards him.

Mr. Wednesday Nights recalled the time while talking on his 1 of a Kind podcast:

"I felt some resentment because I was told that he was anti-RVD in the business meetings with the agents and everything, So I took that personally. And then also, I felt that there was some heat there building up and this was about the peak of it. I felt that he was — I don't want to say pretentious — but I felt like he would treat me in a way that was tongue-in-cheek disrespectful where he thought it was going over my head, but it wasn't." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Although their relationship has had its ups and downs, RVD and Trips must be more than happy to work together again, and only time will tell when we get to see that.

