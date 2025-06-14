“Triple H has buried him,” “He will be back in AEW before 2027”- Fans react to WWE’s booking of 40-year-old star

Triple H has signed several former AEW stars this year. Names such as Mariah May, Penta, Rey Fenix, Ricky Starks, and more are thriving in the Stamford-based promotion. Furthermore, it seems like they are going to stay for the foreseeable future.

Apart from the above names, WWE recently re-signed former AEW World Trios Champion Aleister Black. The Anti-Hero's first run in World Wrestling Entertainment lasted from 2016 to 2021. He was an AEW star for four years, but his time there is polarizing. While some believe that Tony Khan booked him well, according to others, he was severely underutilized.

A few hours ago, Covalent TV's X handle asked the internet wrestling community what they thought of Black's current run. Interestingly, many said that he was much more captivating in the Jacksonville-based company. Furthermore, some miss his leadership of the House of Black faction (now known as The Hounds of Hell).

See their reactions below:

Fans react to Black's current WWE run. (Images via @TheCovalentTV on X)

Veteran manager Dutch Mantel does not "get" former AEW star Aleister Black

Dutch Mantel is not a fan of the former Malakai Black. In a recent episode of BroDown, the 75-year-old said that he does not understand the WWE star's gimmick and strongly believes that he will never get over with fans.

"They're pushing, this is a guy, what's his name - Black? Aleister Black. Guys, I don't get it. I don't think you could get that guy over if you took him on a sixty-foot building and pushed him. And they pushed him for like at least five weeks. And when he goes to the ring, he's just there," said Mantel.

Aleister Black returned to WWE in April this year. Hopefully, Triple H has huge plans for him.

