"Triple H is burying you" - Twitter urges WWE Superstar to jump ship following recent appearance with popular AEW talent

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 14, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Triple H
14-Time WWE World Champion Triple H

The wrestling world was in shock as a top WWE Superstar shared a picture alongside an AEW wrestler. The superstar was none other than former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. She shared a picture with Abadon.

Looking at the picture, Twitter erupted with predictions that the WWE Superstar might jump ship or she may pull in talent from the rival promotion to sign with WWE.

However, some fans suggested that Liv should sign with Tony Khan's promotion as she could help the women's roster there rather than WWE's.

@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW You should join aew, triple h is burying you 💯
@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW Not sure if @abadon_AEW wants to become Abigail or @YaOnlyLivvOnce wants to jump ship from @WWE to @AEW I wonder are @TripleH and @TonyKhan low key making trades
@PhillySiL327 @SavageEtika @YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW she should go to aew bc she's not good enough to be a top woman in wwe

Some disagreed with the notion as they felt the All Elite roster was not doing well and would rather like to see Abadon jump ship.

@WrestleRadical @PhillySiL327 @SavageEtika @YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW And go to AEW to be swept under the rug like basically the whole AEW womens roster? Come on now use your head
@RealJackCassidy Abadon for Bayley. Abadon could be something special in WWE where they like characters like Bray Wyatt and Bayley should be allowed to be the top of the women's division, but as long as Becky, Charlotte and Ronda is there, that won't ever happen.
@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW WWE FANS BOYS WHEN SEEING THE PHOTO: OHHH GODABBADON HAS BEEN HIRED BY WWE🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣LOL https://t.co/anx9MX0GxB
@TonyKhan wtf is wrong with you?! You Push all of The Former #WWE Stars but won't push @abadon_AEW she could of easily found a spot in The #HouseOfBlack instead of @TheJuliaHart it's a disgrace you have her on #AEWDark & #AEWDarkElevation Why sign her if you won't use her #Abadon https://t.co/HF8kKDbDjy
@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW It be cool if @TripleH agreed @abadon_AEW would make a good character in women's division like Kane and Undertaker? If say she ever decided to want to try @WWENXT
@YaOnlyLivvOnce Abadon is All WWE soon??

Fans were also excited to see the two together and felt that the duo could make a powerful tag team or, at the very least, face each other inside the squared circle.

@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW this was definitely unexpected
@bobby_furlong @YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW This is cool man, I hope they all could meet in the ring one day, having a ppv like Invasion, World's Collides
@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW The tag-team we didn't know we needed
@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW ICONIC AEW AND WWE TEAM
@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW @CWrestlingUK take this in, future tag champs some day?
@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW Liv and Abadon in the same team? Unstoppable ! Make this happen HHH and Mr. Khan! Both girls are so awesome 💕

Considering the fact that Morgan has also posed for pictures with MJF, people felt that the former SmackDown Women's Champion could be the one to open the forbidden door.

@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW Liv Morgan is the forbidden door https://t.co/WM8HzIBJxE
@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW Liv Morgan is the forbidden door
@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW Liv Morgan truly believes in the Forbidden Door!
@YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW https://t.co/1ueGnKrsEi

AEW star Ricky Starks claimed he wants to pose with Liv Morgan

After witnessing a slew of photos the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared on Twitter, fans wanted to ask if she had taken photos with their favorite AEW stars.

One fan asked if she had clicked a photo with former FTW Champion Ricky Starks. The Absolute One noticed the tweet and replied by stating that the two could snap pictures together next time.

"Next time" Ricky Starks tweeted.
@LIVSMUNECA @YaOnlyLivvOnce Next time

Both Starks and Morgan currently have other things to focus on. The WWE Superstar recently lost her SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey and is, once again, working on climbing up the ladder to reach the top of the women's division.

Ricky Starks, on the other hand, is competing in the Eliminator tournament to determine the new number-one contender for the AEW World Title. He will be wrestling Lance Archer in a first-round matchup on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Do you think Liv Morgan and Abadon could work as a tag team? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

