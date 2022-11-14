The wrestling world was in shock as a top WWE Superstar shared a picture alongside an AEW wrestler. The superstar was none other than former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. She shared a picture with Abadon.

Looking at the picture, Twitter erupted with predictions that the WWE Superstar might jump ship or she may pull in talent from the rival promotion to sign with WWE.

However, some fans suggested that Liv should sign with Tony Khan's promotion as she could help the women's roster there rather than WWE's.

Chicago @WrestleRadical @PhillySiL327 @SavageEtika @YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW she should go to aew bc she's not good enough to be a top woman in wwe @PhillySiL327 @SavageEtika @YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW she should go to aew bc she's not good enough to be a top woman in wwe

Some disagreed with the notion as they felt the All Elite roster was not doing well and would rather like to see Abadon jump ship.

Sam @sor13ss @WrestleRadical @PhillySiL327 @SavageEtika @YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW And go to AEW to be swept under the rug like basically the whole AEW womens roster? Come on now use your head @WrestleRadical @PhillySiL327 @SavageEtika @YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW And go to AEW to be swept under the rug like basically the whole AEW womens roster? Come on now use your head

R.J. Jones @JamesLarson47 @RealJackCassidy Abadon for Bayley. Abadon could be something special in WWE where they like characters like Bray Wyatt and Bayley should be allowed to be the top of the women's division, but as long as Becky, Charlotte and Ronda is there, that won't ever happen. @RealJackCassidy Abadon for Bayley. Abadon could be something special in WWE where they like characters like Bray Wyatt and Bayley should be allowed to be the top of the women's division, but as long as Becky, Charlotte and Ronda is there, that won't ever happen.

Fans were also excited to see the two together and felt that the duo could make a powerful tag team or, at the very least, face each other inside the squared circle.

11roop2423 @RMarkoe @bobby_furlong @YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW This is cool man, I hope they all could meet in the ring one day, having a ppv like Invasion, World's Collides @bobby_furlong @YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW This is cool man, I hope they all could meet in the ring one day, having a ppv like Invasion, World's Collides

Jimmy Levi @JimmyLe91516767 @YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW Liv and Abadon in the same team? Unstoppable ! Make this happen HHH and Mr. Khan! Both girls are so awesome @YaOnlyLivvOnce @abadon_AEW Liv and Abadon in the same team? Unstoppable ! Make this happen HHH and Mr. Khan! Both girls are so awesome 💕

Considering the fact that Morgan has also posed for pictures with MJF, people felt that the former SmackDown Women's Champion could be the one to open the forbidden door.

AEW star Ricky Starks claimed he wants to pose with Liv Morgan

After witnessing a slew of photos the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared on Twitter, fans wanted to ask if she had taken photos with their favorite AEW stars.

One fan asked if she had clicked a photo with former FTW Champion Ricky Starks. The Absolute One noticed the tweet and replied by stating that the two could snap pictures together next time.

"Next time" Ricky Starks tweeted.

Both Starks and Morgan currently have other things to focus on. The WWE Superstar recently lost her SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey and is, once again, working on climbing up the ladder to reach the top of the women's division.

Ricky Starks, on the other hand, is competing in the Eliminator tournament to determine the new number-one contender for the AEW World Title. He will be wrestling Lance Archer in a first-round matchup on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Do you think Liv Morgan and Abadon could work as a tag team? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

