  • "Triple H fumbled" - Fans erupt after former WWE Superstar's surprising debut in AEW 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 25, 2025 09:11 GMT
Triple H might regret firing a former WWE star. (Image via WWE.com)
Throughout AEW's history, Tony Khan has signed several former WWE names. Jon Moxley, Sweve Strickland, Mercedes Mone, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Bryan Danielson, and more were once signed to the Stamford-based company. Interestingly, a few days ago, yet another former World Wrestling Entertainment name made her All Elite Wrestling debut.

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn unexpectedly showed up on the latest episode of Collision. She locked horns with Megan Bayne. However, she failed to win. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old is a talented in-ring competitor, and with the help of Tony Khan, she could be a massive star in the company.

Isla Dawn was under WWE's banner for seven years. Unfortunately, her overall run there was underwhelming. She was hardly involved in any memorable storyline or rivalry. After Tony Khan booked her on Collision, fans on X began claiming that Triple H fumbled her.

See their reactions below:

Fans believe that Triple H fumbled Isla Dawn. (Images via @TookTimbo X)
Recent AEW debutant Isla Dawn recalled an emotional incident from her time in WWE

Isla Dawn gave an exclusive interview to Metro a few days ago. In this conversation, she talked about an incident that happened to her when she was about to make her WWE debut against Asuka on Raw in 2017.

Ad

She said that she was terrified before the match. But Bayley and AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) gave her emotional support, and this helped her a lot.

"I was just there in makeup, terrified of being on WWE and I remember Bayley and Mercedes just coming over and being the nicest people alive and helping me," she said. [H/T: Metro]

Hopefully, Dawn's time in AEW will be better than her WWE run. Only time will tell what the future holds for her.

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
