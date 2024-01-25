"Triple H is going to end up taking over AEW," - Fans left stunned after Tony Khan's promotion was namedropped at recent WWE show

AEW has been mentioned very rarely on WWE programming in the past, whether directly or indirectly. However, the promotion was name-dropped during the most recent episode of The Bump and it has left the fans in shock.

American actor and stand-up comedian Jay Pharoah was a special guest on The Bump. Jay was asked to impersonate WWE's Head of Creative Triple H. However, the actor did more than that. Pharoah mistakenly name-dropped AEW along with WCW and WWE.

On Twitter, fans were left in shock at Pharoah's comments.

The fans gave their hilarious reactions to the clip:

Vince Russo recently bashed Tony Khan for his way of running AEW

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently raised some concerns over how the CEO, Tony Khan, has failed to gain new fans for All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion questioned Khan's booking.

"This is how I look at it. Bro, it's your company. You can do whatever you want. If I owned my company, I would do whatever I wanted. And again, Chris, we just have to remind ourselves. It's not about the money. It's about what you just said. And it's really, really, really a shame because you do have a wrestling fanbase out there, and bro, if you could create another promotional war, you can increase the fans. But he's so far from that, it's not even funny," said Vince Russo.

Tony Khan is often criticized by many for his questionable booking decisions. However, it has also been noted that Khan has managed to make All Elite Wrestling one of the top promotions in the US in the short span of four years.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Let us know in the comments section below.

