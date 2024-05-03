“Triple H you know what to do,””I hope WWE signs him” - Fans erupt as AEW removes 34-year-old star from its roster page

Fans want an AEW star to join WWE after his profile was seemingly removed from the Jacksonville-based promotion's official roster page. The star being discussed is Ethan Page.

The 34-year-old star has been presented as a top performer in the Tony Khan-led promotion since his debut in 2021. He was also one-half of the Men of the Year team alongside Scorpio Sky in the company. Despite being good on the microphone and delivering top-notch matches, the Canadian star had an underwhelming run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

After being unsatisfied with his performance in AEW, Page decided to try his fate in Ring of Honor, and surprisingly, he quickly became a top star in the promotion. Things were looking bright for Ethan, but suddenly his profile disappeared from AEW's roster page.

Page last competed against Kenny Omega during an episode of Collision back in December 2023 and his latest appearance in ROH came in February 2024. As of now, no statement from the Jacksonville-based promotion or Ethan Page has been released over his contract status.

Following his removal from AEW's official roster page, fans urged WWE and Triple H to sign Ethan Page due to his talent.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans want WWE to hire Ethan Page.

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion signs the 34-year-old star shortly.

Ethan Page revealed he had a conversation with WWE before joining AEW

Ethan Page made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion at the Revolution 2021 Pay-Per-View. He revealed that he had talks with WWE following his departure from TNA Wrestling.

While speaking with The Bragman Breakdown podcast, the Canadian star disclosed that he had a good conversation with WWE, but he was already on his way to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"It was a good conversation, it just wasn't the right timing at the time. I honestly had my eyes set on AEW at the time," Ethan Page said.

As of now, Page's status within the company has not been confirmed by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

