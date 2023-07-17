Triple H has left the door open for top AEW star's potential WWE return

Former WWE Divas Champion and current AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) has shared her experience of learning that her contract with the Stamford-based promotion would not be renewed. She revealed that even Triple H was unaware of the decision.

After dedicating 11 years to WWE, Saraya bid farewell to the company last July when she was informed that she would not receive a new contract. Joining the promotion in 2011, Saraya made a name for herself by becoming the only Superstar to hold both the Divas and NXT Women's Championships simultaneously.

Despite a career-threatening neck injury in 2017, Saraya continued to make appearances for WWE. She engaged in signings and on-screen activities such as serving as a General Manager on SmackDown.

She eventually made an emotional comeback to the wrestling scene after signing with AEW. In her return match, she faced-off against Britt Baker at Full Gear in 2022.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Saraya revealed that Triple H was taken aback by the news of her contract not being renewed.

“Then a month down the line, Vince and Johnny took a little hiatus and then Triple H came in and kind of took over and he had no idea that they didn’t renew my contract, he had no idea. He just called me and was just like, ‘So what was the deal? Did you just want to leave?’ And I was just like, ‘Well, it wasn’t that, it was just I wasn’t of use, I guess anymore, and that was on their side.’ I had that conversation with Hunter and he was really, really great. And he was like, you know, if you want to come back the doors open, you know, and it’s, he was really, really gracious and kind and he always has been,” Saraya said. [H/T- Inisde the Ropes]

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Saraya has lost relevance in AEW

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his opinion on current status of AEW star Saraya.

On his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan expressed that despite the initial excitement and buzz surrounding her arrival, she now appears to be of little significance.

"Look at Saraya, When she first came in all the hoopla and the promos and now she almost seems insignificant. She just runs around the ring with a little spray can telling everybody they're losers and that's about it." [21:10-21:25]

You can check out the video below:

Konnan's remarks shed light on his perception of Saraya's current position in AEW.

