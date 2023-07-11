Konnan says former WWE Divas Champion has become "insignificant" today

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently stated that a former WWE Divas Champion has become insignificant.

The former Divas Champion in question is none other than Paige, now known to fans as 'Saraya.' Saraya debuted in AEW last year on the September 21 episode of Dynamite and wrestled her first match for the company at AEW Grandslam. This was shocking for many fans as Saraya suffered a career-ending injury in WWE, which resulted in her stepping away from in-ring action.

Saraya debuted as a babyface for Tony Khan's company however, shortly turned heel alongside her tag partner Toni Storm by attacking Willow Nightingale after her match with Storm.

Konnan recently talked about how Saraya has become irrelevant nowadays on his Keepin' It 100 podcast:

"Look at Saraya, When she first came in all the hoopla and the promos and now she almost seems insignificant. She just runs around the ring with a little spray can telling everybody they're losers and that's about it." [21:10-21:25]

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya reacts to AEW ALL IN ticket sales

Current AEW Star Saraya has an interesting reaction to the ticket sales of AEW's next big event All In, taking place in London, England.

As the event is right around the corner, The show is already shaping up to be a huge success as it has already sold more than 75,000 tickets and is close to being sold out. This is a huge milestone for AEW as All In has become the first non-WWE event to have this much buzz around social media.

AEW Star Saraya took to Twitter to give a hilarious reaction to the recent ticket sales of All In.

"LMAO," the AEW star tweeted, reacting to the swashbuckling ticket sales for All In.

