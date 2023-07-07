"We used our time to do stupid stuff" - When 6-time champion revealed the reason he broke up with AEW's Saraya

AEW star Saraya has had a troublesome time when it comes to relationships. She has had her fair share of failed relationships both inside and outside the wrestling world.

One of her most high-profile relationships was with former WWE star Alberto Del Rio. Del Rio and Paige (as she was known back then) started dating and got engaged in October 2016. Everything seemed to be going well until things started going south as the former WWE Divas Champion accused Alberto of physically abusing her.

Del Rio, for his part, sat down with Sportskeeda’s own Riju Dasgupta and shed light on what went wrong with his relationship with Saraya, and it did feel like he regretted the way it ended.

"Completely. I will always say this, like, she is amazing. Like, amazing! She is an amazing performer. We could have been something fantastic together. We could have been; we could have built an empire together with her talent, my talent, our charisma. But instead of that, we used our time to do stupid stuff. To party, to hang out with not good companies, not good people, sorry, not companies, not good people. It is what it is. We could have, should have, would have, you know," Del Rio said. [From 00:33 to 01:15]

After breaking up with Alberto Del Rio, Saraya has been in a stable relationship with Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke since 2018.

Saraya overcame her injuries to sign with AEW

During her time in the WWE, Saraya, unfortunately, injured her neck after taking a nasty kick from Sasha Banks, which forced the referee to stop the match. That injury proved to be pivotal in her career as she was forced to step down from wrestling and had to take on backstage roles.

That was until AEW came calling. The Anti-Diva made her debut in September 2022 and had her first physical encounter with Britt Baker ever since she suffered her injury. Since then, the former WWE Superstar has been involved in a lot of matches and is now in a faction called The Outcasts, where she teams up with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

Now that she has overcome her injury, the former Paige has a bright future ahead of her and given that she is only 30 years old means that her best days are possibly yet to come.

