"Triple H make it happen" - Wrestling fans explode as Cody Rhodes' former rival teases WWE return at Royal Rumble after 8 year hiatus 

WWE Royal Rumble this year may see the return of an unexpected personality, due to Cody Rhodes returning to action. This has led to Twitter erupting with speculation of a new participant in the ring.

The upcoming pay-per-view card is already shaping up to be a spectacular deal. On RAW this week, Cody Rhodes was also announced to be returning at the event after spending months in recovery. He was last seen facing off against Seth Rollins at the Hell in a Cell show, despite dealing with a torn pectoral muscle.

The American Nightmare's return has prompted Canadian actor Stephen Amell to also share a tweet, announcing that he would be present at the Royal Rumble. This has prompted the Twitterverse to comment on the possibility of Amell fighting in the Rumble match itself.

Stephen Amell had previously teamed with Neville at the 2015 Summerslam to take down Cody Rhodes (Stardust at the time) and King Barrett. It remains to be seen if 2023 will see him wrestle in WWE again.

Stephen Amell had previously praised WWE Superstar Liv Morgan

While the Canadian actor has not participated in the squared circle for 8 years, he was present at a SmackDown show in September last year.

In the episode, Liv Morgan went toe-to-toe with Lacey Evans. In the grueling match that followed, Morgan executed a table smash by jumping from the top rope to the ringside. She then followed it up with an oblivion to win the match.

Stephen Amell was seemingly quite impressed at the match, as he took to Twitter afterwards to praise Liv Morgan.

"Thank you to the @WWE for having me and thank you to @YaOnlyLivvOnce for being terrific," Stephen tweeted.

As of now, it remains to be seen what awaits Liv Morgan in the coming weeks.

