Former Bullet Club member says he will be at the Royal Rumble to back Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' return was confirmed on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The American Nightmare is set to enter the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Rhodes' former Bullet Club stablemate, Stephen Amell, has also confirmed that he will be attending the premium live event to support the WWE star.

Taking to Twitter, the popular actor confirmed the same as he posted a GIF of Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 match against Seth Rollins.

"I’m going to be in the house for the Royal Rumble… Why..? Because my guy is back." wrote Amell

Stephen Amell @StephenAmell



#Rhodes2Rumble I’m going to be in the house for the Royal Rumble… Why..? Because my guy is back. I’m going to be in the house for the Royal Rumble… Why..? Because my guy is back.#Rhodes2Rumble https://t.co/Bm5vpMlJJK

Amell briefly worked alongside Rhodes during his initial run with WWE. The two men reunited at Ring of Honor, where the actor joined the Bullet Club. He then teamed up with Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks for a huge tag team match.

At the All-In pay-per-view in 2018, Amell competed in a singles match against Christopher Daniels. He also made an appearance at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view, accompanying Rhodes and the Nightmare Family for his match against MJF.

Bully Ray believes Cody Rhodes is a perfect candidate to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Bully Ray recently backed Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray mentioned the idea of a feud between the Rhodes family and the Anoa'i family, with Rhodes and Reigns at the center of it. He said:

"We have the Rhodes family versus the Anoa'i family. Now Cody comes back at the Rumble and goes on to win the Rumble, you have three-and-a-half months of solid storytelling around that. I don't think you can wait until WrestleMania next year."

WWE @WWE



The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!



#Rhodes2Rumble BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match! BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble.The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble https://t.co/xGOTxTwdGB

Cody Rhodes' last match in WWE was against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. He has remained undefeated since his iconic WrestleMania return to the company and will aim to extend his winning streak in 2023.

