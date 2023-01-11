RAW star should win the Royal Rumble and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, WWE legend claims

Wrestling legend Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, believes Cody Rhodes should challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes has been out of action since tearing his pectoral muscle in June 2022. Video packages have aired on RAW recently promoting his return, which is widely expected to take place at the Royal Rumble on January 28.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray said Rhodes should win the 30-man match before facing Reigns at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2:

"We have the Rhodes family versus the Anoa'i family. Now Cody comes back at the Rumble and goes on to win the Rumble, you have three-and-a-half months of solid storytelling around that. I don't think you can wait until WrestleMania next year."

Rhodes made it clear when he returned to WWE in April 2022 that he intends to win the world title.

The American Nightmare referenced the fact that his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, unsuccessfully challenged for the old WWWF Championship in 1977. Almost half a century later, he wants to become the first Rhodes family member to capture WWE's most prestigious title.

Why Bully Ray favors Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns over The Rock's return

It has been speculated for many years that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson could face his real-life relative Roman Reigns at WrestleMania one day.

WrestleMania 39, also marketed as WrestleMania Hollywood, will take place in Inglewood, California. Due to its glamorous location, many are predicting that the Hollywood star could soon return to set up the dream match.

With The Rock's WrestleMania 39 status still unknown, Bully Ray thinks WWE should focus on full-time superstars instead:

"The Rock thing is easy, but we're always relying on The Rock and Steve Austin and The Undertaker, and this guy and that guy. We have an opportunity here to create a superstar in Cody Rhodes."

Rhodes previously feuded with Reigns in a tag team storyline in 2013, but they have never gone one-on-one in a televised match.

Should Roman Reigns face Cody Rhodes or The Rock? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

