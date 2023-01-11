WWE has no option but to book 8-time champion to win the Royal Rumble, claims Vince Russo (Exclusive)

While many potential surprises for the Royal Rumble remain under wraps, Cody Rhodes' return at the upcoming event is a certainty based on WWE's recent vignettes. Vince Russo reacted to Cody Rhodes' impending comeback and felt The American Nightmare was the only logical pick to win the Royal Rumble.

Russo answered several fan questions on the latest Legion of RAW episode, one of which was about WWE's video packages for Cody Rhodes. The former AEW star was involved in another pre-recorded segment in which he spoke about being close to an in-ring return.

The creative team is visibly foreshadowing a Royal Rumble victory for Cody Rhodes, and some fans aren't too happy with the predictable booking.

Vince Russo noted that while WWE could push for a surprising name to win the Rumble instead of Cody, he couldn't think of any swerve that would be better than Rhodes being the last man standing in the high-profile match. The former writer had the following to say about WWE possibly setting up Rhodes for a monumental Royal Rumble:

"Bro, I don't know what that swerve would be. Who means anything to go over in this thing outside of Cody Rhodes? Like, really? You're going to put Kevin Nash in the Royal Rumble to win it? Like, really, bro, what could they possibly do that's a swerve that's going to excite anybody?" [From 17:00 onwards]

WWE seemingly confirmed Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble return recently

It's been a few weeks already since WWE began airing short video segments of Cody Rhodes talking about his long road to recovery. The former Intercontinental Champion has provided several positive updates about his status but is yet to commit to a return date.

The company has also not explicitly announced Rhodes' appearance for the Rumble. However, they have dropped a massive hint of his potential role at one of the most popular wrestling Premium Live Events.

The official Royal Rumble 2023 poster also features Rhodes, and fans have perceived it as a spoiler about his immediate future.

The 37-year-old superstar's appearance at the Royal Rumble is a given at this point, but will the company back Cody to win the 30-man match? Sound off in the comments section below.

