Triple H needs to be replaced in WWE, but not Tony Khan in AEW, says veteran (Exclusive)

A particular WWE veteran, Vince Russo, has often been critical of both Triple H and Tony Khan in terms of their creative capabilities. However, he believes that only The Game can be replaced in his role.
There is a major difference between the two creative heads of AEW and WWE, according to Vince Russo. While Tony Khan owns the Jacksonville-based promotion, the same is not the case for Triple H. As such, Russo can only ask for the latter's replacement.
Speaking on Writing with Russo this week, Vince Russo stated:
"I criticize Triple H's booking. Triple H does not own the company. Triple H does not own WWE. Therefore I believe Triple H should be replaced in his role as creative officer. I do not think he is doing a good job. Now I would have never said that about Vince McMahon. He owns the company. Tony Khan owns the company, nobody is gonna replace Tony Khan."
The WWE veteran also thinks AEW is Tony Khan's "playbox"
In light of Jake Hager's recent comments, Vince Russo agrees that the Jacksonville-based promotion is more of a pet project for Tony Khan.
Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, he said:
"I think, and I have said this all along. It is Tony's playbox. Tony owns the playbox. Tony can do whatever Tony wants to do. If you don't like it, leave. It's that simple."
AEW has been falling behind in its competition with Triple H's roster in recent years. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan can devise a plan to get back in the game sometime in the future.
