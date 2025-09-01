Triple H needs to be replaced in WWE, but not Tony Khan in AEW, says veteran (Exclusive)

A particular WWE veteran, Vince Russo, has often been critical of both Triple H and Tony Khan in terms of their creative capabilities. However, he believes that only The Game can be replaced in his role.

Ad

There is a major difference between the two creative heads of AEW and WWE, according to Vince Russo. While Tony Khan owns the Jacksonville-based promotion, the same is not the case for Triple H. As such, Russo can only ask for the latter's replacement.

Speaking on Writing with Russo this week, Vince Russo stated:

"I criticize Triple H's booking. Triple H does not own the company. Triple H does not own WWE. Therefore I believe Triple H should be replaced in his role as creative officer. I do not think he is doing a good job. Now I would have never said that about Vince McMahon. He owns the company. Tony Khan owns the company, nobody is gonna replace Tony Khan."

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

You can check out the full video here:

Ad

The WWE veteran also thinks AEW is Tony Khan's "playbox"

In light of Jake Hager's recent comments, Vince Russo agrees that the Jacksonville-based promotion is more of a pet project for Tony Khan.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, he said:

"I think, and I have said this all along. It is Tony's playbox. Tony owns the playbox. Tony can do whatever Tony wants to do. If you don't like it, leave. It's that simple."

Ad

AEW has been falling behind in its competition with Triple H's roster in recent years. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan can devise a plan to get back in the game sometime in the future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!