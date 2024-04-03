Triple H was open to the idea of bringing WWE legend’s alter-ego to TV

A WWE legend recently revealed that Triple H was open to the idea of bringing his very popular alter ego to WWE TV.

Matt Hardy has had a vast career in WWE. He has worked in the Stamford-based promotion for several years, but not in a single stretch. He left the promotion a couple of times and returned later, after spending some time away. While working under the TNA banner, the current AEW star took over the industry with his Broken Matt Hardy gimmick back in 2016.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt commented on his WWE return. Though he didn't return as Broken Matt Hardy, he stated that Hunter was open to bringing his alter-ego to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

"I worked really hard to try and be an in-between type figure, like still have these elements of Broken Matt and then still be like original Hardy Boyz Matt. Because, like we had the thing that happened right before that with ROH where TNA was claiming the copyright deal and we had that little legal battle. So I didn't go over the top but I still wanted to keep it consistent in case we could get back there and I wanted to go back there."

He added:

"I remember Triple H had said something to me a little later on. He said, 'Hey, let's do old school, Hardy Boyz. We can have a good run with that and I could see down the road and we get a Broken Matt Hardy run, we can revisit that again, and he will definitely down for that. So I thought that was really cool."

Check out the video below:

WWE did bring a similar gimmick to TV called "Woken Matt Hardy," but it failed to get over with the fans, unlike its Broken counterpart.

Former WWE star Matt Hardy comments on his retirement plans

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Matt Hardy also discussed his plans for retirement from pro wrestling. He stated that he wanted to keep wrestling for at least a few more years.

"Yes, I do, and I think a couple more [years]...just depending on how my body feels. And, like the way my body belt over the winter break... and it was so good, it was weird."

The former ECW Champion began his wrestling career in the early 90s. He has worked in many top promotions like WWE, Ring of Honor, TNA, and OMEGA. He joined AEW in 2020, and his contract has ended as of March. Tony Khan has provided him with a new contract, but the veteran hasn't signed it yet because he is evaluating things.

