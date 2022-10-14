"He thought it was my decision [to leave]" - Major AEW star confirms Triple H reaching out for possible WWE return after parting ways with Vince McMahon

Triple H seemingly has a ton of vested interest in some of AEW's top stars. Saraya recently sat down for an interview and revealed that the veteran tried to prevent her from ever jumping ship.

It's already been three weeks since Saraya first appeared on AEW Dynamite, and the star is already embroiled in some social media backlash. Despite this, she seems to be far more positive about the future of her career in the promotion.

In her most recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Saraya recalled how Triple H initially wasn't aware that Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis decided to part ways with her:

“Hunter did reach out to me and he wanted to talk to me. He thought it was my decision (to leave) because he wasn’t there at the time. He thought it was my decision to leave. ‘No, bro’ (laughs). ‘It was Vince (McMahon) and Johnny (Laurinaitis).’

Sportsmedia ❁ @Sp0rtsmedia An interesting clip from Saraya's [Paige] Twitch over the way WWE handled her release.



An interesting clip from Saraya's [Paige] Twitch over the way WWE handled her release.https://t.co/4e6Zfdlw58

Despite talking with The Game, Saraya detailed that she still eventually opted to go with AEW instead:

“We got talking, but then I sat and talked to you guys, and I was like, man, I miss that side of wrestling where you can pitch your own ideas, and you can just have fun. I haven’t felt excited about wrestling in a very long time so the first day of being here, it was awesome. Everyone is so nice. It’s crazy just how different it can feel." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

According to another rumor, Triple H was reportedly interested in bringing back another former WWE Superstar so that he could team up with Bray Wyatt.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

According to Saraya, she has no issues with WWE, but the AEW roster eventually made her choose them over Triple H

Triple H's reign over WWE has been well-received by many fans so far, and has resulted in numerous social media rallies for AEW stars to jump ship. Unfortunately, for these fans, Cody Rhodes remains the only star to make the leap.

Garrett Burroughs @notorious_gmb Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE) makes her AEW debut! Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE) makes her AEW debut! https://t.co/CGLuh4ugsp

Continuing on in the same interview, Saraya revealed that she considered Triple H's option:

“I was thinking about it. I don’t have issues with WWE. I just wish that some things were done differently. There are so many years where I could have been utilized more. I was thinking about going back there, got on the phone with Tony and he was so excited. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to give this a shot.'” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen if Triple H will be able to snag any current AEW stars in the future. Since Saraya has no issues with The Game, could she be the next one to eventually make the jump?

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes