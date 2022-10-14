Popular AEW star won't join Bray Wyatt's new faction despite WWE's interest - Reports

Bray Wyatt is once again a trending name in wrestling after spending more than a year away from the business. WWE is leaving no stone unturned for the returning star, as rumors suggest the company was interested in getting AEW's Malakai Black for Wyatt's faction.

Malakai Black has been in All Elite Wrestling since 2021 and is presently on a hiatus from the ring. Fans initially believed he had asked for his release from Tony Khan's company before the superstar publicly squashed the reports in an Instagram Live video.

The former Aleister Black is still expected to resume his AEW run, which rules him out as a potential candidate for Wyatt's group, despite WWE's alleged interest.

Here's what Dave Meltzer highlighted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"While obviously, this won't happen, there was talk of Aleister Black for this group," stated Meltzer.

Considering Black's current contractual status in AEW, it's improbable that WWE will go back to the idea of booking him alongside Bray Wyatt. Still, it might be a dream scenario for the distant future.

Will Bray Wyatt recruit NXT stars into his faction?

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the mysterious Wyatt 6, as the WWE Universe believes a few NXT stars could be members of Bray's rumored stable.

'The Dyad,' a faction led by Joe Gacy, has emerged as one of the acts that could work with Bray Wyatt on the main roster. Grayson Waller is another superstar who has intriguingly dropped hints of joining forces with the former WWE Champion.

Dave Meltzer stated that the creative plans for the highly anticipated 'Wyatt 6' faction are still 'up in the air' internally within WWE. However, there might be some truth regarding the NXT names circulating online, as per backstage sources:

"Others internally have said some of those are believed to be accurate but said things are up in the air, mentioning others could be part of it, mentioning The Dyad, in particular, are possible, and other names listed are not sure things," Meltzer added.

It will be interesting to see what Wyatt has in store for the fans upon his return to SmackDown on Friday night.

