Triple H's close friend accused of "burying" former WWE 24/7 Champion; threatened to halt his main roster call-up 

Dax Harwood has opened up about his experience working with WWE legend Road Dogg in a backstage capacity.

Harwood and Road Dogg found each other differing in opinions recently after the latter claimed Bret Hart was "not that great of a wrestler." Harwood clapped back to the WWE Executive ahead of an appearance on AEW Dynamite, affirming his belief that Hart was in fact a great wrestler.

The AEW star had the chance to share his thoughts on the New Age Outlaw in his new podcast for AdFreeShows. Dax described working with him in a backstage capacity, and that he had tried to bury him to another high-ranking official.

"So I think from the day Road Dogg met me, he didn't like me...He went to an unnamed source who was a very big part of the WWE office and he proceeded to bury me and told that person that I thought I knew everything and I would never try to learn anything and all this stuff, and so you know, I had my own reservations about him." (H/T WrestleNews.Co)

Dax was released by WWE in 2020 alongside his partner Cash Wheeler. As The Revival they held NXT, RAW, SmackDown Tag and WWE 24/7 title reigns.

Dax Harwood recalled a Twitter exchange where Road Dogg threatened his WWE career prospects

Continuing with his assessment of Road Dogg, Harwood recalled being targeted in a Twitter exchange by the executive. Dax continued to reveal he had a phone call after the tweet to - from his viewpoint - cover their tracks after threatening his career.

"He proceeded right on Twitter that if I kept it up, he would make sure that I'll never make it to the main roster... Right after he put that tweet out, I got a call from Mark Carrano, or a text from Mark Carrano...Legally, they're not allowed to do that because they're in power in a position in the office, and for him to say, 'I'm going to make sure that you're not going to move up and you can't advance your money' legally he shouldn't be able to do that, so they were trying to cover their tracks.”

There have been persistent rumors that FTR could be due to return to WWE in 2023. Their AEW contracts are up in April 2023 and Dax has admitted they are considering letting their deals expire.

