Triple H's heel run during Attitude Era was no match for controversial WWE persona, claims wrestling veteran

Triple H is known for his portrayal as a heel throughout most of his career. The current WWE CCO had a way of getting fans to go against him. Although during the iconic Attitude Era, Vince McMahon altered the dynamics for heels in the company when he became known as the 'evil boss.' Recently, Jim Ross talked about his reaction to McMahon's heel run during the 90s.

In addition to The game, many notable names of the industry including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker among others, were the 'bad guys' of WWE. Their interesting heelish gimmicks soon became fan favorites.

On the latest edition of Grilling JR podcast, the former WWE personality claimed that Vince McMahon was the top heel during that era.

"Vince McMahon, Mr. McMahon, more specifically, was the top heel in the Attitude Era. And that's not knocking Triple H or any other heels. No, not at all. It was effective. This was, it was a fresh character. It was new. It was material that we had not seen or heard from up until, up to that date. So, it had all the elements necessary, we checked all the boxes. And you know that I was surprised that Vince was such a good heel." (5:45 - 6:33)

He added that over time they attempted to create better heels and how Stephanie McMahon also contributed to her father's heelish gimmick:

"We could have created a better, a bigger a better heel, now we wanted to make more heels. And we tried to make more heels and we did, but nothing compared to Vince. And I also will say that, without leaving out Stephanie she contributed to that persona very well." (6:48 - 7:06)

Triple H and WWE garnered much backlash from wrestling world for re-signing Bronson Reed

The wrestling fraternity was stunned by Bronson Reed's unexpected return on RAW this week during The Miz's match. The Game has been on an indefinite streak of bringing back released WWE and NXT talents he mentored on the development brand.

However, it seems his latest signing was not well-received by fans. They speculatively were disappointed that Miz's former tag team partner, John Morrison did not make an appearance instead.

Triple H and Vince McMahon had an intense rivalry during their early years. When Hunter had a health scare it seemed McMahon took over NXT and drastically transformed it much to his son-in-law's disliking.

