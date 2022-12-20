"I could care less about this guy" - Triple H and WWE get huge criticism for decision to re-sign released 34-year-old star (Exclusive)

The trend of former stars returning continued on RAW as Bronson Reed, aka Jonah, became the latest name to be re-signed by WWE. The former NXT star has begun his main roster run as a heel by aligning himself with The Miz, and Vince Russo shared his honest opinions on the angle on this week's Legion of RAW.

The former WWE writer has been a massive proponent of getting back stars who can pander to casual wrestling fans. Russo didn't consider Bronson Reed to fit that category as he claimed that, like him personally, most of the main roster fans wouldn't know about the former North American Champion. Vince didn't like the over-the-top commentary during Bronson Reed's return and claimed he wasn't too hyped by the newest addition to Monday Night RAW.

Triple H has regularly brought back multiple released stars since taking control of the creative. However, Vince Russo believes the new boss might need to rethink his strategy moving forward.

Here's what Russo stated about Bronson Reed's return:

"That's what I'm saying, bro. From, again, a casual fan's perspective, I don't have a clue who this guy is. I could care less about this guy. You've got the lucky charms announcer screaming, 'This is amazing! This is amazing!' And I'm like, 'What really is amazing about this?' I've got no idea who this guy is. I could care less about this guy, but it's amazing to you, so it must be amazing, I guess." [22:30 – 23:15]

What did Bronson Reed do following his WWE return on RAW?

The 34-year-old star was released from his WWE contract in August 2021 despite being one of the most promising prospects in NXT. The Australian star went back to his Jonah moniker and put on a bunch of impressive performances while working for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and IMPACT Wrestling during a 16-month spell outside WWE.

Triple H's appointment as the Head of Creative opened the door for many former NXT stars to return, with Bronson Reed reportedly on the list of wanted talents.

The rumors turned out to be accurate as Reed made an unexpected appearance on RAW during Dexter Lumis and The Miz's Winner Takes All Ladder Match. The heavyweight superstar attacked Lumis, helping The Miz finally get a much-needed victory over his rival.

The A-Lister now has a new muscleman in Bronson Reed, and it will be interesting to see how that storyline unfolds in the coming weeks.

What are your reactions to Bronson Reed's WWE comeback? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes