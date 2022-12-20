Why did Bronson Reed attack Dexter Lumis on WWE RAW?

Bronson Reed made his shocking return to WWE by taking out Dexter Lumis on RAW tonight. The former NXT North American Champion cost the silent superstar his “Winner Takes All” ladder match against The Miz.

Bronson Reed and Dexter Lumis are no strangers to each other. The two previously crossed paths in Triple H’s version of NXT. The former's televised debut on the then-black and gold brand came against Lumis in the first round of the NXT Breakout Tournament.

As seen on RAW this week, Bronson Reed has aligned with The Miz by helping him win retrieve two bags full of cash. The A-lister had already knocked out Johnny Gargano with a ladder.

It appears that Reed was brought in with the sole intention of taking care of Johnny Wrestling but went after Lumis because his mentor was already sent to the other side of the barricade.

Reed and Gargano were involved in a championship program in NXT. Mr. TakeOver dropped the NXT North American Championship to the Australian in a steel cage match on the May 18, 2021, episode of NXT. He held the title for 42 days before dropping it to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (aka Swerve Strickland).

Reed’s final NXT match transpired against Adam Cole on the July 27, 2021, episode of NXT. He was released from his contract on August 6, 2021.

The big man’s next stint saw him work both New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact Wrestling before his WWE comeback tonight.

Bronson Reed returns as The Miz’s made man on WWE RAW

The second-last RAW of 2022 featured tons of great moments, one of which was Bronson Reed's return. JONAH, as he was once known, interfered during The Miz’s match against Dexter Lumis, allowing The A-lister to get the win over the man who has been terrorizing him for the past couple of months.

Though Reed didn’t get to cross paths with his former rival, Gargano, the two are likely to do so soon. The big man helped The Miz climb and unhook the money he previously lost to Dexter Lumis.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will utilize Reed on the main roster.

