Bronson Reed returns: Where did he wrestle following his WWE release?

Bronson Reed is the latest superstar to make a WWE comeback under the Triple H regime. The big man returned to the Stamford-based promotion on the December 19, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. Reed interfered in the “Winner Takes All” ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, aligning himself with The A-lister.

For those wondering, this is Bronson Reed’s second stint with WWE. The 34-year-old competed in Triple H’s version of NXT from 2019 to 2021. He is a former NXT North American Champion, a title he won by pinning Johnny Gargano inside a steel cage. His first WWE run ended prematurely on August 6, 2021. Reed sat out his no-compete clause before returning to the squared circle.

Bronson Reed made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at Battle in the Valley on November 13, 2021. He appeared under the ring name JONAH by taking out the tag team of David Finlay and Juice Robinson. The real-life Jermaine Haley would further flex his muscles by showing up at IMPACT Wrestling just a few days after his NJPW debut.

He joined the Nashville-based promotion at Turning Point by attacking IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander. The two met for Alexander’s title at Hard to Kill. Reed, however, failed to beat the Canadian for the top prize in IMPACT Wrestling. His final match for the promotion transpired against former Ring of Honor World Champion PCO.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Bronson Reed returns to WWE in shocking fashion

The Miz was responsible for bringing Dexter Lumis back to the company. The A-lister was also inadvertently responsible for getting the 38-year-old a WWE contract. Tonight, The Miz brought another former WWE Superstar back into the fold.

The Miz took on Lumis in a Double or Nothing ladder match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The match featured plenty of awesome spots, including a failed leg drop by Lumis from the top of the ladder through the announcer’s table.

The silent superstar was inches away from grabbing the bags full of cash, but was caught in his attempt by the returning Bronson Reed. The big man brought down Lumis and gave him a couple of lefts and rights before destroying him with a huge splash. It remains to be seen how Reed will fare under Miz’s mentorship in WWE.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes