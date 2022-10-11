Create

Top AEW star reacts to former champions making WWE return under Triple H's regime

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Oct 11, 2022 04:10 PM IST
Triple H
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H signs new talent

Following Bray Wyatt, Triple H's latest acquisitions were Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, aka The Good Brothers. After the duo's RAW appearance, AEW star Matt Hardy shared a picture paying homage to the former tag team champions.

Anderson and Gallows shocked the WWE Universe when they showed up in 2016 and reunited with their Bullet Club brother, AJ Styles. In 2020, due to budget cuts, The duo was released from the company. Since then, the faction has wrestled in several promotions, such as Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and AEW.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Good Brothers showed up to help AJ Styles fight The Judgment Day. It was indeed a surprise for the fans and fellow wrestlers as well.

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Matt Hardy shared a picture on Twitter of him and The O.C. backstage at a wrestling event.

A picture says a thousand words, and this one screams out that Hardy is happy for his friends as they reunite with Styles. Check it out below:

https://t.co/sLNwkjOqcJ

Fans react to The Good Brothers' return in Triple H's WWE

The wrestling world was glad to see Matt Hardy share this picture in honor of his friends. Check out some reactions below:

@chanelnumber5iv @MATTHARDYBRAND He's happy for his friends again show yourself the door.
@MATTHARDYBRAND It’s super cool that you get excited for other wrestlers making a move.

Some requested The Woken Warrior to return to WWE.

@MATTHARDYBRAND I hope you come back to WWE, I just want Jeff on AEW
@MATTHARDYBRAND Just go back Matt. It’s where you need to be when youre ready to go on one more run
@MATTHARDYBRAND So Matt.. wanna come back one last time ?? It would be nice to hear your solo theme one last time
@MATTHARDYBRAND When you coming back home?🥹🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/i93t1UBGS3

A few users claimed that Hardy is chasing clout and is trying to be relevant in hopes of getting signed by Triple H.

@MATTHARDYBRAND It’s obvious that you are suck up to Triple H to bring you back to WWE , so stop with kind acting like you really care about these guys ! , pathetic
@MATTHARDYBRAND Matt Hardy is always clout chasing
@MATTHARDYBRAND Such a relevancy chaser😂😂😂

Matt Hardy cleared the doubts and speculations by mentioning that he is happy in AEW and is glad for his friends.

"Nah, I’m good. I love being at AEW. I’m allowed to be happy for my friends when they get their jobs back," Matt Hardy tweeted.
@DrknssRules1 Nah, I’m good. I love being at AEW. I’m allowed to be happy for my friends when they get their jobs back.

Matt Hardy has not been wrestling as often but is currently trying to get his former teammates, Private Party and The Butcher & Blade, to get back on the same page.

Would you like to see the former ECW Champion return to WWE, especially now that Triple H has taken over? Let us know in the comments section below.

