Top AEW star reacts to former champions making WWE return under Triple H's regime

Following Bray Wyatt, Triple H's latest acquisitions were Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, aka The Good Brothers. After the duo's RAW appearance, AEW star Matt Hardy shared a picture paying homage to the former tag team champions.
Anderson and Gallows shocked the WWE Universe when they showed up in 2016 and reunited with their Bullet Club brother, AJ Styles. In 2020, due to budget cuts, The duo was released from the company. Since then, the faction has wrestled in several promotions, such as Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and AEW.
On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Good Brothers showed up to help AJ Styles fight The Judgment Day. It was indeed a surprise for the fans and fellow wrestlers as well.
Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Matt Hardy shared a picture on Twitter of him and The O.C. backstage at a wrestling event.
A picture says a thousand words, and this one screams out that Hardy is happy for his friends as they reunite with Styles. Check it out below:
Fans react to The Good Brothers' return in Triple H's WWE
The wrestling world was glad to see Matt Hardy share this picture in honor of his friends. Check out some reactions below:
Some requested The Woken Warrior to return to WWE.
A few users claimed that Hardy is chasing clout and is trying to be relevant in hopes of getting signed by Triple H.
Matt Hardy cleared the doubts and speculations by mentioning that he is happy in AEW and is glad for his friends.
"Nah, I’m good. I love being at AEW. I’m allowed to be happy for my friends when they get their jobs back," Matt Hardy tweeted.
Matt Hardy has not been wrestling as often but is currently trying to get his former teammates, Private Party and The Butcher & Blade, to get back on the same page.
Would you like to see the former ECW Champion return to WWE, especially now that Triple H has taken over? Let us know in the comments section below.
