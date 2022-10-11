Top AEW star reacts to former champions making WWE return under Triple H's regime

Following Bray Wyatt, Triple H's latest acquisitions were Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, aka The Good Brothers. After the duo's RAW appearance, AEW star Matt Hardy shared a picture paying homage to the former tag team champions.

Anderson and Gallows shocked the WWE Universe when they showed up in 2016 and reunited with their Bullet Club brother, AJ Styles. In 2020, due to budget cuts, The duo was released from the company. Since then, the faction has wrestled in several promotions, such as Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and AEW.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Good Brothers showed up to help AJ Styles fight The Judgment Day. It was indeed a surprise for the fans and fellow wrestlers as well.

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Matt Hardy shared a picture on Twitter of him and The O.C. backstage at a wrestling event.

A picture says a thousand words, and this one screams out that Hardy is happy for his friends as they reunite with Styles. Check it out below:

Fans react to The Good Brothers' return in Triple H's WWE

The wrestling world was glad to see Matt Hardy share this picture in honor of his friends. Check out some reactions below:

Christopher Stingray @ChrisStingray @MATTHARDYBRAND It’s super cool that you get excited for other wrestlers making a move. @MATTHARDYBRAND It’s super cool that you get excited for other wrestlers making a move.

Some requested The Woken Warrior to return to WWE.

Jon @J0N2711 @MATTHARDYBRAND I hope you come back to WWE, I just want Jeff on AEW @MATTHARDYBRAND I hope you come back to WWE, I just want Jeff on AEW

Vic Scarpelli @vjscarps79 @MATTHARDYBRAND Just go back Matt. It’s where you need to be when youre ready to go on one more run @MATTHARDYBRAND Just go back Matt. It’s where you need to be when youre ready to go on one more run

CurlyWrestler @WrestlerCurly @MATTHARDYBRAND So Matt.. wanna come back one last time ?? It would be nice to hear your solo theme one last time @MATTHARDYBRAND So Matt.. wanna come back one last time ?? It would be nice to hear your solo theme one last time

A few users claimed that Hardy is chasing clout and is trying to be relevant in hopes of getting signed by Triple H.

Suliman Al_sharrad ⚖ @salooom_sas @MATTHARDYBRAND It’s obvious that you are suck up to Triple H to bring you back to WWE , so stop with kind acting like you really care about these guys ! , pathetic @MATTHARDYBRAND It’s obvious that you are suck up to Triple H to bring you back to WWE , so stop with kind acting like you really care about these guys ! , pathetic

Chel @chanelnumber5iv @MATTHARDYBRAND Matt Hardy is always clout chasing @MATTHARDYBRAND Matt Hardy is always clout chasing

Matt Hardy cleared the doubts and speculations by mentioning that he is happy in AEW and is glad for his friends.

"Nah, I’m good. I love being at AEW. I’m allowed to be happy for my friends when they get their jobs back," Matt Hardy tweeted.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND @DrknssRules1 Nah, I’m good. I love being at AEW. I’m allowed to be happy for my friends when they get their jobs back. @DrknssRules1 Nah, I’m good. I love being at AEW. I’m allowed to be happy for my friends when they get their jobs back.

Matt Hardy has not been wrestling as often but is currently trying to get his former teammates, Private Party and The Butcher & Blade, to get back on the same page.

Would you like to see the former ECW Champion return to WWE, especially now that Triple H has taken over? Let us know in the comments section below.

