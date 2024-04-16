Triple H's subtle shots may have been for top AEW star and not Will Ospreay, according to veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has claimed WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H's subtle shots on The Pat McAfee Show during WrestleMania weekend were aimed at Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), not Will Ospreay.

The Game appeared on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of The Show of Shows earlier this month, where he was asked about losing multiple free agents to the competition. In response, The Cerebral Assassin said he had no time for wrestlers who weren't ready to grind.

The Internet wrestling community quickly jumped to the conclusion and claimed Hunter took a shot at AEW star Will Ospreay. During a recent episode of Dynamite, Ospreay also fired back at The Game with a scathing promo.

Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has a different theory on it. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL recently, Disco claimed that Triple H's comments were aimed at former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

"Here's the weird thing about that: we know that AEW signed [Kazuchika] Okada, and they signed, you know, Mercedes [Mone], and realistically, this is what I was thinking, because the guy that I would think he was talking about, if he re-signed with AEW, I think Triple H was talking about MJF. Because he is like what 25-years-old; he's one of the up-and-comers; he wants to go back to the company; he works fewer days; that's what I was thinking," he said. [3:07-3:37]

Triple H recently signed multiple hottest free agents

After facing a lot of criticism regarding not being able to sign hot free agents in wrestling, Triple H responded by acquiring the likes of Giulia and Tama Tonga.

Tonga debuted on SmackDown recently and joined The Bloodline faction by attacking Jimmy Uso. Furthermore, Jacob Fatu of the Anoa'i family has reportedly signed with the company.

Moreover, the race between major wrestling promotions to sign free agents will continue. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the soon-to-be free agents.

