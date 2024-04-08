Who is Jacob Fatu? Meet the real-life Bloodline member who has potentially joined WWE

Jacob Fatu might be The Bloodline's newest member, but WWE sources haven't confirmed anything yet. On the other hand, Fatu has made a claim that has caused quite a stir in the industry.

It so happens that the former MLW World Champion has reportedly claimed to multiple sources that he has been signed by WWE, which is why his GCW appearance on Saturday was canceled. This was first reported by Fightful Select. The outlet also stated that WWE hasn't confirmed anything.

Born on April 18, 1992, Fatu comes from the Anoi'a family. He is the son of Sam Fatu (a.k.a. The Tonga Kid). He is The Usos and Roman Reigns' cousin and was trained by his uncle Rikishi. He entered the pro wrestling industry in 2012 and gained attention when he joined MLW in 2019.

His time with MLW seemingly ended in February 2024. In January this year, the longest-reigning MLW World Champion in history made his first appearance for NJPW.

Wrestling veteran wants to see Jacob Fatu debut at WrestleMania 40

Night One of WrestleMania 40 was dominated by The Bloodline. Fans are expecting to witness the same domination on Night 2, especially with 'The Bloodline Rules' in effect.

During the post-show press conference, The Rock revealed that fans should expect surprises during the main event, but did not give away any spoilers. Now, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has voiced his hopes for the main event on the Gigantic Pop podcast.

"[Rock just alluded The Bloodline will have some surprise debuts tomorrow, maybe Tama Tonga?] Oh, yeah, I hope so. [Jacob Fatu?] Fatu, that's who I want, Jacob Fatu."

Furthermore, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had previously claimed on the Hall of Fame podcast that Fatu should join the Stamford-based promotion and be given the chance to showcase his talent. He believes The Tonga Kid's son can make a great impact in WWE.

On the other hand, fans are hoping that The Rock's former rivals John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin return during the main event and side with Cody Rhodes.

