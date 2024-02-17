WWE giving chance to 31-year-old real-life Bloodline member after The Rock's recent comeback should happen, says legend 

The Rock's recent heel turn has sent shockwaves into the wrestling. The Great One even officially joined The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

With all the recent developments, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Jacob Fatu deserves an opportunity in the Stamford-based company.

The 31-year-old started his wrestling career nearly 12 years ago. He has since competed in several promotions, including Major League Wrestling (MLW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). The real-life Bloodline member held multiple World Heavyweight Championships on the independent circuit.

Several of Fatu's family members are active in WWE, including Roman Reigns and The Rock. The latter recently returned to join The Bloodline. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion also deserves a chance to show his worth in the Stamford-based promotion.

"You know what? Jacob Fatu is a guy that I really think if he was in the WWE he would make a huge impact. I think he'll make a huge impact anywhere he went in the world. The one thing I think Jacob Fatu needs more than anything is a chance, an opportunity. And hopefully, Jacob will get that chance and that opportunity to go out there and show the world how good he really is," he said. [From 36:53 to 37:17]

Matt Morgan also wants Jacob Fatu to join WWE

Booker T is not the only veteran interested in seeing Jacob Fatu join the Stamford-based company. Former superstar Matt Morgan also wants the promotion to sign the 31-year-old.

Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed Fatu would add value to The Bloodline:

"I want Jacob in that company so bad. He would make The Bloodline, not that they need it because they have The Rock, but he would make it so much better," he said.

On a previous episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he was working hard to get Fatu a shot in WWE. Hall of Famer Rikishi also urged the company to sign the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion last month when the latter became a free agent.

