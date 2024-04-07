Real-life Bloodline member making his WWE debut tonight at WrestleMania to help Roman Reigns is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan wants to see Jacob Fatu make his WWE debut tonight at WrestleMania XL.

Last night, The Rock and his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, defeated Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in their massive tag team match at WrestleMania Saturday. Hence, The Tribal Chief's title match against The American Nightmare tonight at WrestleMania Sunday will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

In the post-show press conference, The Rock was asked whether fans should expect surprises in the Bloodline Rules match. While he refused to give any spoilers, The Final Boss claimed that fans should.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan discussed possible surprises, revealing that he wants to see Jacob Fatu debut to join The Bloodline.

"[Rock just alluded The Bloodline will have some surprise debuts tomorrow, maybe Tama Tonga?] Oh, yeah, I hope so. [Jacob Fatu?] Fatu, that's who I want, Jacob Fatu," he said. [59:58 - 1:00:02]

Booker T thinks Jacob Fatu would make an impact in WWE

Jacob Fatu kicked off his wrestling career over a decade ago. He has since competed in several promotions and held multiple championships, including the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

On a previous episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T claimed that Fatu would make a huge impact if he joined the Stamford-based company. He hoped that the real-life Bloodline member would get a chance to showcase his talent in WWE.

"You know what? Jacob Fatu is a guy that I really think if he was in the WWE, he would make a huge impact. I think he'll make a huge impact anywhere he went in the world. The one thing I think Jacob Fatu needs more than anything is a chance, an opportunity. And hopefully, Jacob will get that chance and that opportunity to go out there and show the world how good he really is," he said.

Over the past few weeks, fans and experts have speculated about who could make a surprise appearance to interfere in Cody Rhodes' against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Sunday. Although Jacob Fatu is an exciting choice, other major names were discussed, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and Rikishi.

