"Triple H in shambles", "He’s a snake" - Former WWE Superstar's blockbuster AEW debut leaves fans speechless on Twitter

Wrestling fans witnessed the debut of Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, at AEW WrestleDream in Seattle.

The main event of WrestleDream featured Christian Cage defending the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin, with the match taking a brutal turn as Cage threw Allin onto the steel ring steps, earning a decisive fall. He capitalized on the chaos, tearing off the ring mat and executing a frog splash onto a stretcher-bound former TNT Champion.

Cage then delivered a Killswitch on the exposed wood, leading to a nearfall. With the referee injured, Christain Cage seized the opportunity, only to be interrupted by Nick Wayne, who snatched the TNT Title away.

However, instead of aiding Allin, Nick Wayne attacked him, allowing Christian Cage to secure the victory, and retain the TNT Title. The post-match action saw a brutal attack on Darby Allin and Sting, who also entered the fray, but the numbers game overwhelmed him, when Luchasaurus joined the fight. The turning point came when Adam Copeland, popularly known as Edge, made his debut.

Edge's arrival was met with thunderous applause from fans on Twitter. Many fans expressed their happiness to see The Rated-R Superstar in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and they are looking forward to the feuds he will have in All Elite Wrestling.

However, some fans also criticized Edge for leaving WWE and joining Tony Khan's promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

Kurt Angel believes Edge is loyal to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes that Edge will stay loyal to WWE, despite the expiration of his contract. The Rated-R Superstar's last match came against Sheamus on the August 18, 2023 episode of SmackDown.

There have been many reports that Edge is considering signing with All Elite Wrestling, to join his longtime friend, Christian Cage.

During the an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle said that Edge will stay loyal to the Stamford-based promotion, and would not sign for any other company.

"I think Edge is loyal to WWE. He’s been loyal since day one. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of other wrestlers have crossed over, especially his best friend and kind of brother, Christian, but I just don’t see Edge doing that. I really believe he’s going to be WWE for life" Angle said.

With Edge making his debut in Tony Khan's promotion at WrestleDream, it looks like Kurt Angle was wrong in his opinion.

