“Triple H is shivering”- Fans go berserk after crowd chants AEW star’s name at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

The crowd chanted the name of a top AEW star during the post-event show of WWE Crown Jewel 2025, and fans online have now responded to the incident. With Crown Jewel 2025, the Stamford-based promotion held its first pay-per-view in Australia at RAC Arena in Perth. The event itself was marked with multiple standout matches, including John Cena vs. AJ Styles and Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship. However, one incident that drew attention online was the crowd chanting AEW star MJF's name after the pay-per-view. At one point during the Crown Jewel post-show, WWE CCO Triple H arrived to summarize the event. Once he arrived, the crowd behind him started poking fun by chanting some non-WWE talent names, including MJF. Fans have since erupted on X following the incident, sharing a range of emotions, with some calling it a big win for the Jacksonville-based promotion.Solo @topSoloStanLINK@Ace109610 Triple H is shiveringNewRevolution @ChargersFan4EvaLINK@Ace109610 Australia wants real pro wrestling!!! They want the best!!!Darth Luchador @DarthLuchadorLINK@Ace109610 Fans chanting for MJF to go to WWE is an interesting “win” for AEW 😅However, some believed that MJF is a worldwide name and dismissed AEW.Dante @ThreeD243LINK@Ace109610 No AEW isn't worldwide MJF is worldwide.RJ @iamarunner03LINK@Ace109610 MJF is, not AEW. They weren't chanting AEWxy @recurexLINKThey chanting MJF not AEW🤣🤣🤣Triple H took a subtle dig at AEW post WWE Crown Jewel 2025During Triple H's segment at the Crown Jewel 2025 post-show, the King of Kings seemingly took a slight dig at Tony Khan's promotion. At one point, Big E asked Triple H if WWE could hold WrestleMania in Australia in the future. In response, the Cerebral Assassin implied that the Stamford-based promotion's global appeal is larger than that of All Elite Wrestling and other promotions. &quot;If there's anything that you've seen in the last couple of years, two or three years, it's that this is truly a global brand, right? You saw it in Paris. You're going to see it in Saudi [Arabia]. You see it in London. You've seen it in Cardiff. You've seen it in Ireland. You're seeing it in Mexico right now. You're seeing it all over the globe. We're a global company, which means we do global events, and we do them better than anybody else on the planet.&quot;The war between AEW and WWE for supremacy continues, and time will tell which company will eventually come out on top.