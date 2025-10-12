Triple H takes subtle dig at AEW following Crown Jewel

After WWE's successful Crown Jewel: Perth event in Australia, Triple H seemingly took a subtle dig at AEW. The Game discussed the global reach of the company, pertaining to their previous shows around the world.

Ad

For the second time in two years, WWE had a Premium Live Event in Perth. Elimination Chamber was a success last year, and Crown Jewel delivered on Saturday.

On the Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show, Big E asked Triple H if WWE could hold a WrestleMania in Australia in the future. The chief content officer didn't give a direct answer, but he pointed out the global appeal of WWE. He might have taken a dig at AEW and other companies by claiming that no one could do what they can do during international events.

Ad

Trending

"If there's anything that you've seen in the last couple of years, two or three years, it's that this is truly a global brand, right? You saw it in Paris. You're going to see it in Saudi. You see it in London. You've seen it in Cardiff. You've seen it in Ireland. You're seeing it in Mexico right now. You're seeing it all over the globe. We're a global company, which means we do global events, and we do them better than anybody else on the planet," Hunter said.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

The next PLE outside the United States is the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. It will be the first-ever traditional Royal Rumble PLE to be held abroad.

Triple H responds to 'We want Edge' chants

One of John Cena's greatest rivals is Edge, who now works in AEW as Cope. Some fans are hoping that The Rated R Superstar will finish his contract with AEW on time and make a surprise appearance during Cena's farewell tour.

Ad

The Perth crowd chanted, "We want Edge," on the Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show after Peter Rosenberg name-dropped him. Triple H told the fans that they can't have him, possibly because he's still under contract with AEW.

The fans didn't disappoint and began singing Edge's theme song "Metalingus" by Alter Bridge. They sang most of the lyrics while WWE's head of creative was talking about Perth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More