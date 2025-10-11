WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results: Paul Heyman hints at betrayal; John Cena tribute to Undertaker & Bray Wyatt; Roman Reigns pinned

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 kicked off from Perth, Australia, and the first match of the night was the Australian Street Fight between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed. We got new Crown Jewel Champs crowned tonight while John Cena and AJ Styles put on one of the greatest matches of all time.WWE Crown Jewel Results (October 11, 2025):Bronson Reed def. Roman ReignsStephanie Vaquer def. Tiffany Stratton to become the Women's Crown Jewel ChampionJohn Cena def. AJ StylesRhea Ripley &amp; IYO SKY def. The Kabuki WarriorsSeth Rollins def. Cody Rhodes to become the Men's Crown Jewel ChampionWWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results: Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed - Australian Street Fight matchThe OTC Roman Reigns made his entrance alone while Bronson Reed was out with Paul Heyman. Roman got some big strikes early on and dragged Reed into the crowd before beating him with a trash can. Roman took out a cricket bat and a rugby ball, tossing the latter at Paul Heyman.Roman got some big hits with the cricket bat before Reed came back with some strikes and took out a kendo stick. Reigns drove Reed into the ring post and beat him with the kendo stick before the latter came back with some big shots using a stop sign.Reigns took the Uranage in the ring before coming back with a Superman punch for a near fall. Bron Breakker came out of nowhere and took Roman down with a spear before he and Reed put the OTC through the announce table. The Usos came out and attacked The Vision, taking them down with big double superkicks.Breakker took the 1D but got back and took the Usos down as if nothing happened. Bron put Jimmy through the barricades before Jey accidentally took Roman out with a spear through a table in the corner. Breakker took Jey down with a spear before Reed hit the Tsunami on Roman for the win.Result: Bronson Reed def. Roman ReignsGrade: B+After the match, Roman was mad at The Usos and yelled at them before saying that he didn't want to see their faces and walking out. Jey walked out next, leaving only Jimmy in the ring as WWE Crown Jewel moved on.WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results: Stephanie Vaquer vs Tiffany Stratton - Women's Crown Jewel Championship matchStratton had the early advantage and got a front facelock in before Vaquer came back with some kicks, getting a near fall off a superkick. Stratton got the Alabama Slam before Vaquer hit the Dragon Screw.Stratton got the Falcon Arrow Backbreaker before Vaquer got her knees up for the senton and hit the Devil's Kiss. Stratton kicked out of a dropkick before Vaquer hit the Spinning Corkscrew Moonsault for the win.Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Tiffany Stratton to become the Women's Crown Jewel ChampionGrade: BBackstage, Paul Heyman congratulated Bronson Reed on his win before telling The Vision not to help Seth Rollins even if he begs for it, since &quot;It's a meritocracy.&quot;WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results: John Cena vs AJ StylesJohn Cena tried for a quick AA before taking him down with some shoulder tackles. AJ came back with some kicks but took a big slam. John hit the five-knuckle shuffle before getting the AA for a near fall. Styles got a big Ushiguroshi slam before Cena hit the Skull Crushing Finale for another near fall.Styles got the Scorpion Death Slam but was caught in the STFU. AJ turned it into the crossface before Cena reversed into the Camel Clutch/Accolade. AJ locked in the Coquina Clutch, but John powered through and locked in the Walls of Jericho! AJ reversed into the calf crusher before Cena kicked out of the Styles Clash.Cena countered the Phenomenal Forearm before hitting the Sister Abigail as a tribute to Bray Wyatt. The two traded some big moves before AJ countered the Pedigree, and Cena came back with the Vintage Orton draping DDT. Cena hit the RKO before AJ dodged the punt kick.AJ hit the AA for a near fall before Cena got a near fall of his own off The Undertaker's chokeslam. The crowd called for the 619, and Cena set it up, but AJ countered and hit the 450 splash! Styles hit Sweet Chin Music before getting the Phenomenal Forearm.Cena got yet another near fall off the AA before countering a top rope dive and hitting the Tombstone Piledriver! Cena followed up with the AA and got the win.Result: John Cena def. AJ StylesGrade: A++WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results: Rhea Ripley &amp; IYO SKY vs The Kabuki WarriorsThe Kabukis attacked IYO and Rhea right off the bat and tried to separate the two before Ripley came back with a big dropkick. Asuka and IYO were in the ring before SKY got a big dropkick as well. Asuka fled the ring and took a big dive to the floor before a distraction from Kairi allowed her to drive SKY's head into the ring post.Asuka and Sane got some double team moves on IYO before the Empress yelled at SKY, telling IYO to respect her. Kairi tagged in and prevented IYO from making the tag before a distraction allowed the Kabukis to deliver a double-team beatdown on SKY. IYO took a big double stomp but still got back on her feet.Tags were made, and Rhea finally came in and took down both opponents before getting a near fall on Sane. Sane took the Razor's Edge before IYO hit the Missile Dropkick for a near fall. Kairi got the Alabama Slam on IYO before Asuka stopped the latter from getting the moonsault.Rhea was driven into the ring steps outside before IYO took them out with a moonsault to the floor. Sane took the bullet train knees in the ring before SKY got the moonsault for another near fall. Asuka dropped IYO on the top turnbuckle before Rhea took the assisted Insane Elbow.Sane saved Asuka from a big boot from Ripley by taking the move herself. Rhea hit the riptide on Sane before IYO got the moonsault for the win.Result: Rhea Ripley &amp; IYO SKY def. The Kabuki WarriorsGrade: AWWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results: Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes - Men's Crown Jewel Championship matchRollins was agitated as the crowd cheered for Cody early on. Rollins fled the ring and trashed the ringside area before threatening Michael Cole for riling up the crowd. Seth set Cody up on the barricades and hit a stomp from up top before dragging him back to the ring.Cody came back with some strikes but was caught in the Figure Four Leglock. Rhodes reversed the hold before getting the Disaster Kick and Bionic Elbow. Rollins took the Cody Cutter before countering the Cross Rhodes into one of his own. Seth hit the Pedigree and the stomp, but Cody kicked out.Rollins headed out of the ring and grabbed the stainless steel watch that Cody had gifted him, wrapping it around his fist like a weapon. Back in the ring, Cody hit the cutter and Cross Rhodes for a near fall. Rollins hit the Coast to Coast on Cody before hitting the Spanish Fly and a uranage for a near fall.Cody hit a top rope Cross Rhodes, but Rollins still kicked out! Cody tried for the Pedigree, but Rollins dodged it and grabbed the Rolex watch again. The ref was down and missed the fact that Rollins struck Cody with the watch. Rollins got the stomp and then another from the ropes before getting the win.Result: Seth Rollins def. Cody Rhodes to become the Men's Crown Jewel ChampionGrade: ATriple H handed the belt and the ring to Rollins, and the champ got on the mic to say that it felt better than we could all imagine.Rollins said that he was the Greatest of All Time and celebrated his win with Stephanie Vaquer as fireworks went off and the show went off the air.