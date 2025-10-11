John Cena uses 60-year-old legend's finisher to beat AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025

In their incredible final match against each other, John Cena defeated AJ Styles. It was a classic, as expected, and a trip down memory lane. But it was the finish of the match that truly stood out.For one final time, John Cena and AJ Styles went up against each other in a match that lasted nearly 30 minutes. They famously had their classic trilogy at Money in the Bank 2016, SummerSlam 2016, and Royal Rumble 2017. This match will certainly be up there when comparing the quality, and both Cena and Styles used various moves of their past opponents to try to one-up each other. Of course, only one could win, and the two men proved why they were wrestling soulmates when they put on another all-time classic.In the end, it was a Tombstone piledriver followed up by the Attitude Adjustment that led to John Cena picking up the win and closing another great rivalry. The tombstone is ,of course, the finisher of the 60-year-old legend, The Undertaker.The Phenom was quick to acknowledge it and thanked both Cena and Styles on X/Twitter. The Phenom crossed paths with John Cena in unusual circumstances in 2018, coming out of his retirement in his previous year and defeating Cena in 2 minutes and 45 seconds.It was a bizarre way to hold a dream match, and even The Undertaker's feud with AJ Styles happened under unusual circumstances. In what would end up being The Phenom's last ride, he defeated AJ Styles in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night 1.Because of COVID restrictions, WWE decided to get creative and filmed a cinematic &quot;Boneyard match&quot; that received a lot of acclaim. To many, it was a great way to close the chapter of The Undertaker, and he has never returned to competition since then.