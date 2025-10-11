Roman Reigns gets pinned! Shocking finish at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 took place in Australia, and it didn't go according to Roman Reigns' plan.

Roman Reigns returned to the Stamford-based promotion and took the fight to The Vision, especially Bronson Reed. A few weeks ago, Reed and Bron Breakker attacked the Original Tribal Chief in France and wrote him off television. While Reigns won the match, The Vision stood tall instead.

Earlier this month, WWE booked a one-on-one match between Reed and Reigns in Perth. However, the management made it an Australian Street Fight, which factored in The Colossal's favor. In the event's opening bout, the Original Tribal Chief faced Bronson Reed.

During the match, The Usos came out to help their cousin and even the odds against The Vision's Bron Breakker. In the match's final moments, Jey Uso accidentally speared Reigns through a table, and Reed and Breakker took advantage of the miscommunication.

In the end, the former North American Champion became the second man since 2024 to get a win over Roman Reigns in a one-on-one contest. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the Original Tribal Chief on the red brand heading into Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns' addition to WWE Crown Jewel was a last-minute decision, according to wrestling veteran

Roman Reigns made a surprise return to the product and got himself in a rematch against Bronson Reed in Perth. While many wanted to see the Original Tribal Chief, Jonathan Coachman thought this was a last-minute decision.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, the wrestling veteran stated ESPN might have forced the Stamford-based promotion to add the Original Tribal Chief to the card due to WWE Wrestlepalooza's poor reception in October 2025.

"ESPN expects their best to be there, which is why I think at the last minute they added Roman Reigns to the card. Don't you think that's the reason? They added him Monday Night RAW to take on Bronson Reed. I don't know if they planned that a week ago," Coachman said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion following the loss.

