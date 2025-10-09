Real reason behind Roman Reigns' last-minute addition to WWE Crown Jewel 2025, according to wrestling veteran

Roman Reigns is headed to Perth for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 for a rematch against Bronson Reed with an added stipulation. Meanwhile, Jonathan Coachman believes there was a reason behind the last-minute decision to add the Original Tribal Chief to the event.

Last month, WWE hosted its first premium live event under the ESPN banner called Wrestlepalooza. The event clearly disappointed investors and fans, as Triple H promised surprises but failed to deliver any memorable moments from the show in Indiana.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman said that ESPN could've been the reason behind Roman Reigns' last-minute addition to the international show, as this would be their second premium live event following the deal, and they wanted the Stamford-based promotion to live up to their promises.

"ESPN expects their best to be there, which is why I think at the last minute they added Roman Reigns to the card. Don't you think that's the reason? They added him Monday Night RAW to take on Bronson Reed. I don't know if they planned that a week ago," Coachman said.

Check out his comments in the video below:

What's next for Roman Reigns following WWE Crown Jewel 2025?

Roman Reigns has been struggling in the promotion from a contender standpoint since he lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. After the event in Philadelphia, Reigns spent months away from the product and spent the remaining time feuding with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown.

Later, he recalibrated and returned to the main event scene only to start a feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 41. After he was betrayed by Paul Heyman and lost to Rollins in Las Vegas, he was once again written off and spent time away from WWE.

The OTC is in Perth for his second one-on-one contest against The Vision's Bronson Reed, which will be an Australian Street Fight. After the event, he's reportedly set to take part in the Men's WarGames match, and in the coming months, he's rumored to find himself in a feud against Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

