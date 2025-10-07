Potential spoiler on WWE's plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42 - Reports

WWE may have massive plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42 next year. The company's biggest show of the year was initially announced for New Orleans in 2026, but the promotion changed plans, and it will be taking place in Las Vegas for the second year in a row.According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the promotion may be planning on having Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns square off at The Show of Shows in 2026. Meltzer noted that it was only speculation and added that he expected Reigns to be in action at WWE Survivor Series later this year in San Diego.&quot;There’s no Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins match before, at the earliest, January, and I doubt January because they’ll both be in the Royal Rumble,” Meltzer explained. “I think it’s probably WrestleMania, just as a guess. He’s [Reigns] definitely doing the San Diego show, but he’s not in a singles match in San Diego. He’s in the WarGames… you know, unless they change,&quot; said Meltzer. [H/T: Ringside News]Seth Rollins teamed up with his wife, Becky Lynch, to battle AJ Lee and CM Punk in a mixed tag team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Lee trapped Lynch in the Black Widow submission hold in the middle of the ring to win the match. Seth Rollins will be facing Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE this Saturday night.Bill Apter reacts to Roman Reigns being on WWE RAW this weekWrestling veteran Bill Apter reacted to Roman Reigns being featured on this week's episode of WWE RAW.The Tribal Chief was confronted by Bronson Reed last night on RAW, and it was revealed that they would be squaring off in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Apter noted that Reigns was a part of several important storylines, and he was happy to see him back on the show.&quot;I don't know how part-time he's gonna be right now. I think right now they're bringing him back because they need him on that show to tie several angles together. So no, I'm not over Roman Reigns at this point. Right now, he's considered the line of the super talents, like The Rock, Stone Cold, Hogan, and all that. I like that they have him back on at this point. Part-time, full-time, just have him back on in there. They needed him,&quot; said Apter.WWE @WWELINKRoman Reigns. Bronson Reed In an Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel!! 😱It will be fascinating to see if Reigns and Rollins wind up squaring off at WWE WrestleMania 42 next year.