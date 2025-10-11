3 Consequences for Jey Uso after costing Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

The WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event kicked off with the electric rematch between Roman Reigns and The Vision's Bronson Reed, this time with an 'Australian Street Fight' stipulation.The Original Tribal Chief was a favorite heading into the bout to win the second bout as well. The match was chaotic, as expected, as both men unleashed fury on one another. Roman managed to dominate the pace and was on the brink of winning, as the OTC1 got his signature run-up to connect his spear, but Bron Breakker appeared from the crowd and took Reigns out cold.The momentum shifted from that point onwards, but The Usos appeared to help Reigns. Toward the end, the pace was once again in Roman’s favor, and he was about to win, but things altered, as Bronson Reed ducked Jey Uso's spear, and it got connected on Roman. Taking advantage of this, Reed executed his signature Tsunami and captured a win.The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion looked pissed with The Usos as he left the ring alone without his brothers, showcasing cracks between them once again.With that, here are three consequences that Jey Uso could face after costing Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.#3. Roman Reigns might blame Jimmy UsoThe Original Tribal Chief, who has been pushing Main Event Jey Uso to focus on himself as a solo star, is having a bumpy relationship with Big Jim.While Jey Uso was the one who mistakenly cost Reigns his bout, surprisingly, Roman Reigns could put the entire blame on Jimmy Uso for convincing Jey to help Reigns win. This would increase the ongoing tensions between The Usos.#2. The OTC could punish Jey UsoLosing a match against a rising prospect like Bronson Reed has put a dark stain on Roman Reigns' record list, and it definitely affected him, as he was infuriated with his cousins and left alone.In a shocking twist, Reigns could appear on WWE RAW and turn heel and attack Jey Uso, embracing his true Tribal Chief self, punishing the latter for his actions, which caused him an embarrassing defeat.#1. Roman Reigns could leave WWE RAWFollowing his loss at Crown Jewel, due to a mistake by Jey Uso, Roman Reigns could announce that he wants to compete alone and is getting the feeling that being on the same brand is affecting his and The Usos' performances.Therefore, Roman could head to SmackDown, which would again show that Reigns is a changed man now, and he could also announce that he has unfinished business with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.