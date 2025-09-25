3 Clear signs Edge is coming back to WWE

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 25, 2025 05:48 GMT
The former WWE Champion Edge! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Edge is currently signed to AEW (Image Credits: WWE.com)

WWE legend Edge (aka Adam Copeland) left the Stamford-based company in September 2023 after his contract expired. He then made his debut in AEW. Recently, The Rated-R Superstar has dropped some hints that suggest he might be returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Adam Copeland has had an entertaining run in the Tony Khan-led promotion. He and Christian Cage teamed up at All Out, and the duo defeated FTR. In a surprising twist, Beth Phoenix also made her debut to help her husband. However, after the match, FTR hit her with a Spike Piledriver, forcing Copeland to watch this unfold as he was handcuffed.

On tonight's edition of Dynamite, he appeared in a video segment with Christian Cage, where he stated that he needs to step away as his family is being affected by this. He added that he doesn’t know if he’ll ever return.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With this, many are speculating that he might be heading back to WWE.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

In this article, we will examine three clear signs that The Rated-R Superstar is returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Edge and a WWE icon paid tribute to each other, hinting at one last match

John Cena is on his way to retirement, with only four open dates left after Crown Jewel 2025 in his farewell tour, where he will face AJ Styles in a singles match.

Ad

The Last Real Champion competed against his top rivals, with whom he had classic feuds during his iconic run, such as CM Punk, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, R-Truth, and now AJ Styles.

Edge has had a heated rivalry with The Leader of Cenation, and both have had a major impact on their respective careers. The Rated-R Superstar paid homage to his former rival John Cena during his match at AEW All Out by using his Five-Knuckle Shuffle.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cena used Edge's corner spear in one of his matches against Sami Zayn. Also, The Leader of Cenation posted a picture of The Rated-R Superstar on his official Instagram account.

#2. Edge said that he is leaving

Adam Copeland talked about FTR's attack at All Out after the clip was shown on tonight's Dynamite.

Cope told his best friend Christian that he can't keep doing it, and this isn't the first time something like this has happened to his family. Now, he wants to leave and go home, but he doesn't know when he will return.

Ad

That said, Edge might return to the Stamford-based promotion one last time, leaving AEW, and face John Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025.

#1. The legend's AEW contract may be up

Last year, while speaking in an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Cope revealed that he has only one and a half years left on his AEW contract, and then he will finally retire.

It's already the end of 2025, and his contract may have reached its conclusion with All Elite Wrestling. If that's the case, The Rated R Superstar could return to WWE to have a double retirement match against John Cena at WWE SNME in December, also marking the end of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications