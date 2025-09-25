3 Clear signs Edge is coming back to WWE

WWE legend Edge (aka Adam Copeland) left the Stamford-based company in September 2023 after his contract expired. He then made his debut in AEW. Recently, The Rated-R Superstar has dropped some hints that suggest he might be returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut.Adam Copeland has had an entertaining run in the Tony Khan-led promotion. He and Christian Cage teamed up at All Out, and the duo defeated FTR. In a surprising twist, Beth Phoenix also made her debut to help her husband. However, after the match, FTR hit her with a Spike Piledriver, forcing Copeland to watch this unfold as he was handcuffed.On tonight's edition of Dynamite, he appeared in a video segment with Christian Cage, where he stated that he needs to step away as his family is being affected by this. He added that he doesn’t know if he’ll ever return.With this, many are speculating that he might be heading back to WWE.In this article, we will examine three clear signs that The Rated-R Superstar is returning to the Stamford-based promotion.#3. Edge and a WWE icon paid tribute to each other, hinting at one last matchJohn Cena is on his way to retirement, with only four open dates left after Crown Jewel 2025 in his farewell tour, where he will face AJ Styles in a singles match.The Last Real Champion competed against his top rivals, with whom he had classic feuds during his iconic run, such as CM Punk, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, R-Truth, and now AJ Styles.Edge has had a heated rivalry with The Leader of Cenation, and both have had a major impact on their respective careers. The Rated-R Superstar paid homage to his former rival John Cena during his match at AEW All Out by using his Five-Knuckle Shuffle.Meanwhile, Cena used Edge's corner spear in one of his matches against Sami Zayn. Also, The Leader of Cenation posted a picture of The Rated-R Superstar on his official Instagram account.#2. Edge said that he is leavingAdam Copeland talked about FTR's attack at All Out after the clip was shown on tonight's Dynamite.Cope told his best friend Christian that he can't keep doing it, and this isn't the first time something like this has happened to his family. Now, he wants to leave and go home, but he doesn't know when he will return.That said, Edge might return to the Stamford-based promotion one last time, leaving AEW, and face John Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025.#1. The legend's AEW contract may be upLast year, while speaking in an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Cope revealed that he has only one and a half years left on his AEW contract, and then he will finally retire.It's already the end of 2025, and his contract may have reached its conclusion with All Elite Wrestling. If that's the case, The Rated R Superstar could return to WWE to have a double retirement match against John Cena at WWE SNME in December, also marking the end of the Ruthless Aggression Era.