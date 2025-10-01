Former Intercontinental Champion teased for WWE return at the 2026 Royal Rumble

For the first time in WWE history, the Royal Rumble will be held outside of the United States next year in Saudi Arabia. A former Intercontinental Champion was already teased as a potential surprise entrant for the men's Royal Rumble match.

One of the names that has always been linked to a WWE return is Matt Cardona, who was famously known as Zack Ryder there. Cardona did return to the biggest wrestling company in the world as part of TNA Wrestling during its "Invasion" storyline with NXT.

Speaking to CinemaBlend a couple of days ago, Chelsea Green, who is Cardona's real-life wife, was asked about his goals for next year. Green shared that her husband wants to get back to WWE full-time and would love to go on the road with her again, possibly in the Rumble next year.

"Now, as we're entering our ninth year of being together, I would love him at WWE, and I know that that's his goal. I know he wants to go back and be doing WrestleManias and be traveling with me, and you know, like with all his friends. His best friends are still here, too. So I'm hoping that he gets back. My fingers are also crossed for that. 2026, the year of Matt Cardona, maybe in the Rumble," Green said.

Matt Cardona, a former Intercontinental Champion, is currently signed to TNA Wrestling, but he's also allowed to appear in other promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling. He was on Tuesday's episode of NXT, helping Myles Borne earn a win over Josh Briggs.

Matt Cardona makes big claim about WWE power couples

The battle of power couples took over Wrestlepalooza last month when CM Punk and AJ Lee defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match.

In an interview with Mister Swiff late last month, Matt Cardona was asked if he and Chelsea Green could get a win over either Punk-AJ or Seth-Becky in a match. Cardona was confident about their chances because they're also a pro wrestling power couple.

"Well, I mean, of course, we would go over. Chelsea Green would hit her finish, 1-2-3. I would love to team with Chelsea Green in a WWE ring. Never say never. We'll see what happens. I think it has to happen. It’s gotta happen," Cardona said. [H/T Fightful]

With Cardona making a return on NXT, it's entirely possible that he could team up with his wife. Green has been appearing on the show as well over the past few months due to The Green Regime's alliance with Ethan Page.

