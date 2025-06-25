WWE: Kevin Owens mocks Matt Cardona

Kevin Owens humorously went off on former WWE star Matt Cardona recently. He took shots at the erstwhile Zack Ryder during a chat with Cody Rhodes on The American Nightmare's podcast.

Matt Cardona has been a hot topic of discussion among fans ever since John Cena mentioned him during his "pipebomb" promo on last week's SmackDown. For those unaware, the former Intercontinental Champion was released from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in April 2020, and he has since carved out a successful career as a popular wrestler in the independent circuit.

Speaking on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes podcast, Kevin Owens playfully mocked the 40-year-old star for his frequent comments about wanting to return to WWE despite proclaiming himself the "King of Indies."

Trending

The former Universal Champion found it contradictory that Matt Cardona wondered why the Stamford-based promotion hadn't re-signed him while he simultaneously endorsed the independent scene.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

"I love Matt [Cardona]. The only thing I'll say is, for a guy who loves to be on indies so much, he sure fu**ing talks a lot about how much he wants to be back in WWE. Can't call yourself King of the Indies, and you are going out there telling people, 'I don't know why WWE hasn't signed me; I don't get it. If I were them, I definitely would have signed me,"' Owens said. [From 36:36 to 36:55]

You can watch the full podcast below:

Kevin Owens shares an update on his health amid WWE hiatus

The Prizefighter has been off WWE television due to a serious neck injury he sustained earlier this year. KO was slated to lock horns with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas before being forced to bow out of in-ring action for an indefinite period.

During the same conversation with The American Nightmare, Kevin Owens provided an update on his current neck condition, stating that while he has generally felt better in recent months, ''the symptoms all came in one shot last week.'' Kevin also revealed that his surgery is scheduled for mid-July.

"We're waiting till mid-July to do the surgery. Hopefully, it's a normal neck fusion. It might not be. We don't know. So since then, I've felt fine. My neck's been fine. I'm not in pain. I've no symptoms of what you would expect somebody with a spinal cord injury to have, but in the last week, for some reason, the symptoms all came in one shot," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see when Owens returns to the squared circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!