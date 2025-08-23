"Triple H sign him immediately," "Should retire John Cena" - Fans erupt after huge revelation about The Rock and AEW star

A new report has just come in regarding The Rock and a popular AEW star. Fans have now reacted to this and have urged WWE to sign them, and have come up with unique booking ideas.Danhausen can be considered one of the more unique stars signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He has been showcasing a blend of a spooky and comedic character. He is seemingly no longer active in AEW as he has not competed in a match there since December 2023. He is rather more active on the independent circuit and during conventions.On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that many within WWE were fans of The Very Nice, Very Evil star's gimmick. It was also mentioned that among these was The Rock himself, who was already aware of the AEW star when he was starting to make a name for himself.Fans reacted to this and urged Triple H and WWE to bring him in. They even gave some possible ways to book him. Some claimed he could be in high-stakes matches with someone like Roman Reigns or Mr. Iguana from AAA. One even suggested that he should be part of John Cena's retirement tour.Others looked at this as a sign that this was about to become a reality. Seeing as someone on the level of The Rock showing interest in him may just be a hint of what awaits the AEW star.Matt Haun @MattHaun1LINKDanhausen vs Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania for the title when?le decían el king of carrot flowers. @REseth_bingoLINKMr. Iguana (c) vs Danhausen World Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestlemania 42𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 @KXNG96LINKcouldn’t be a better name backing you in the company 😅Evan Wicklund @MaybeitsMegamanLINK@DanhausenAD should retire John Cenapaul @pnagy73LINKJust a matter of timeKarim #Momo5Star @mollysantan2xLINK@TripleH sign him immediately don’t pass this up!It would be interesting to see how this turns out, especially seeing that Danhausen is a friend of CM Punk as well.The AEW star is not set to leave the company anytime soonUnfortunately for Danhausen, if he had any plans to leave AEW at the end of his contract, he would have to wait a bit. Fightful Select has recently reported that his deal was extended due to injury time off.The report did not state how many months were added to this. It was also mentioned how the 35-year-old wanted his contract to run out if the company had no creative plans for him.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSappLINKDanhausen's AEW deal was extended due to injury time, @FightfulSelect learned. We're told Danhausen preferred it to just expire if AEW did not have anything creatively for him. More details for subscribers.It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will end up bringing him back during the remainder of his time with them or whether he'll end up waiting this out. There is also the possibility of AEW allowing his deal to end earlier than expected so as not to prolong things.