The Rock is a "big fan" of current AEW star; WWE also interested - Reports

The Rock is a big fan of a current AEW star and a number of people in WWE also like him. In recent years, there has been an influx of AEW wrestlers hopping over to WWE. From CM Punk to Jade Cargill, there has been no shortage of talent swapping Tony Khan's promotion for the TKO banner.There is always a possibility of wresters crossing over to the other company and it seems that might soon be the case for an AEW talent.In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that there people within WWE who are into AEW star Danhausen’s gimmick. Meltzer mentioned that this includes The Rock, &quot;who was a big fan of him&quot; when he first started &quot;making his name.&quot;This report comes at a time when Danhausen is in a interesting scenario as far as his AEW contract goes. The 34-year-old has been with AEW since 2022, but his contract was set to expire this year.However, it was reported by Fightful Select that his contract was extended by AEW against his wishes due to the time he missed while recovering from injury. The Kid Gorgeous wanted out since he wasn't being used much on TV.While his contract extension means he remains with AEW for now, the fact that he has an admirer in The Rock, bodes well for his future.Another AEW name could head to WWEAccording to reports, another AEW name that could be headed to WWE is Chris Jericho. The former WWE Champion has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion from the start and his departure could be seen as a big blow.According to WON, people in AEW believe that Y2J won't be back with the promotion after his contract expires at the end of this year and expect him to show up as a surprise for Royal Rumble.Jericho also fueled speculation of his WWE return after he posted the video of his Royal Rumble return in 2013 on TikTok.