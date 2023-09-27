"Triple H sign him plz," - Fans erupt with wild predictions about WWE signing 6ft 3 AEW star in 2024

Fans on social media have been very vocal in the last 24 hours about which AEW star they think could be next to jump ship to WWE, and it seems like a lot of people have the same answer.

It was officially announced on September 26th, 2023, that former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has officially signed a multi-year deal with WWE, with videos and pictures of her at the Performance Center now circulating around the internet.

Cargill is the latest big name to make the jump from All Elite Wrestling to World Wrestling Entertainment after Cody Rhodes made the move in 2022. The likes of Blair Davenport and Gigi Dolin also switched over in the years before that. But who could possibly be next?

Following Jade's arrival in WWE, the likes of AEW World Champion MJF and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks have both been heavily discussed. However, one name has popped up the most, and that name is the former TNT Champion Wardlow.

All Elite Wrestling has signed a number of former WWE Superstars since 2019, but could WWE turn the tables in the near future? Only time will tell!

Tony Khan says that there is still a place for Wardlow in AEW

It seems like Wardlow has been a hot topic as of late due to the fact that he hasn't been on TV since the debut episode of AEW Collision in June.

With the news of Jade Cargill going to WWE, combined with the constant chatter online about Wardlow potentially jumping ship as well, All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan was asked about Mr. Mayhem's future with the company in the recent WrestleDream media call.

Tony Khan had nothing but praise for the former TNT Champion and said that he is still with the company despite the online rumors. However, Khan did say that Wardlow will be back on AEW TV, but only when the time is right, as he is still seen as a big star by the promotion.

Wardlow himself has said that he has felt a sense of depression during his time away from the limelight. Mr. Mayhem will be more than ready to get back in an All Elite Wrestling ring when he is called upon.

Do you think Wardlow will join WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

