"Triple H SIGNNN HIM WE NEED IT" - Wrestling fans urge WWE to bring back 9-time world champion after AEW pulls off a big surprise return on Dynamite

Triple H might have a major decision to make regarding former AEW World Champion CM Punk in the coming months. Fans are split about wanting him back in WWE.

The Second City Saint had an outburst at the start of his post-All Out media scrum. His rant initially centered on his history with Colt Cabana before he verbally eviscerated the All Elite EVPs and Hangman Adam Page for going into business for himself.

Punk has since suffered a major injury, and we've not heard from him following the media scrum. Recent reports have indicated that there are concerns from AEW's side that the Second City Saint might jump ship to WWE after his contract buyout.

Following Colt Cabana's surprise return on today's episode of Dynamite, fans are confident that CM Punk is done with AEW. Some fans are keen to see him again in WWE.

Numerous people urged WWE to steer clear of the two-time AEW World Champion, citing his reported backstage behavior and toxicity.

As unlikely as it is, we have seen strange things happen in wrestling.

Latest updates on CM Punk's status with AEW

Fightful Select recently confirmed that there are no plans to pursue legal action against the suspended Second City Saint. At the moment, there are reportedly no plans in place to bring him back to the promotion.

CM Punk has been an excellent addition to All Elite Wrestling. His appearances were the highlight of the company's weekly programming every week. At the same time, his presence from a product standpoint was crucial. Since his debut, television ratings, merch sales, and live gate revenue had also shot up.

If this is the end of his run, not just in Tony Khan's promotion but in wrestling in general, it was a legendary year for a legendary performer. His feud against MJF earlier this year will likely go down as one of the best of 2022.

Do you think Punk might come back to the squared circle? Sound off in the comments below.

