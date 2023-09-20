Triple H to swerve WWE Universe and announce the arrival of a second-generation star on RAW next week? Exploring the possibility

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H can make another addition to the roster by having a second-generation superstar appear on RAW next week and also commence his first program.

Ever since taking up the creative control of WWE last year in July, Triple H has undoubtedly managed to hit the ball out of the park with his amazing booking of the weekly shows and, most importantly, the PLEs. Furthermore, The Game also made a few additions to the main roster that have been integral.

Meanwhile, there are a few stars who could reportedly be seen on WWE TV sooner rather than later. While the expected arrival of Jade Cargill from AEW is in the news, another former All Elite star, who has reportedly already signed with the Stamford-based promotion, happens to be none other than Brian Pillman Jr.

The son of the late great Brian Pillman is also reported to be a part of NXT after being seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Meanwhile, The Cerebral Assassin could pull a swerve by making Pillman appear directly on RAW next week to kick off his first program in the big leagues.

Next Monday on RAW, Dominik Mysterio is slated to defend his NXT North American title against Dragon Lee. While Dom is expected to retain his title, he could be confronted by Brian Pillman Jr. in order to set up their feud and a potential title match down the line.

Triple H already has creative plans in place for Jade Cargill?

Jade Cargill's AEW contract expired last week, and she is WWE-bound, as per the rumors. While everyone might think that Cargill would start with NXT if she joined the Stamford-based promotion, a recent report revealed the former TBS Champion might debut directly on the main roster, and Triple H has some plans for her.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr. really show up on WWE TV somewhere down the line.

