Triple H takes a massive shot at AEW in Cody Rhodes' documentary

The long-awaited documentary of Cody Rhodes is finally out, and it features some interesting comments by various WWE names, including Triple H.

While the Stamford-based Promotion is certainly at the top of the food chain at the moment, the competition from AEW has been quite significant. Established in 2019, Tony Khan's brand has managed to build a star-studded roster, which includes the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, Sting, and many more. Cody Rhodes had also been an EVP in the company, before he left and joined Triple H's side.

The American Nightmare has spoken candidly about his past work. During a segment of the documentary, Triple H also referenced AEW in a rather interesting manner:

"To then take that gamble again and say, 'this is not what I wanted to be. I didn't grow up dreaming of being the champion or the face of a secondary promotion. I wanted to be the WWE champion.'" [0:47 onwards]

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about his match with Roman Reigns

While Cody lost his match against the Tribal Chief, he believes the aid of Arn Anderson would have made a big difference.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, he stated:

"I miss Arn greatly. I think had I had Arn at WrestleMania things might have been different. He was just a huge positive force for me there and he's so fricking smart about what the psychology of a crowd and not enough people go to him... You don't have to change, but you should at least hear what he's thinking." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Cody did put up an impressive fight against the leader of the Bloodline. However, Roman's onslaught was too much for the American Nightmare, and he eventually lost the match. As of now, it remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes will be able to take down Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

