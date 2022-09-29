"I used to hate reviewing their shows" - Wrestling veteran compares the production prowess of AEW President Tony Khan and WWE CCO Triple H

Triple H and Tony Khan have a plethora of obvious differences, but the way they run their respective promotions is the one thing most care about. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently compared their production prowess to what he knows about the industry.

Tony Khan has been leading AEW since its inception in 2019. Khan and Triple H once went head-to-head while The Game was still in charge of WWE NXT. This became known as "The Wednesday Night Wars" in homage to the WWF vs. WCW Monday Night Wars.

During an exclusive interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., WCW veteran Konnan gave his take on WWE's quality under Triple H.

"The WWE's gotten a lot better. I got to give them credit. I used to hate reviewing their shows," Konnan said. "Just about every single match is really good. They're a little bit too long for my taste. I'm not a big fan of long matches. I've seen so many wrestling matches, I get kind of bored easily."

Continuing, the veteran discussed Tony Khan's performance with AEW.

"There wasn't a bad match on Wednesday." Konnan emphasized, "Not one bad match, not really one bad segment.That's what you get when you got competition. The fans come out winning." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Triple H is clearly changing up the perception of WWE and seemingly luring back old fans. A wrestling veteran recently speculated that a top AEW executive might just take his wealth of experience to WWE now that The Game is in charge.

A former WWE and AEW star recently commented on rumors that he was an insider for Triple H and tried to coax two top stars to jump ship

Amidst Triple H's newfound leadership of WWE, fans quickly began wild theories of who could possibly return to the promotion with him at the helm. So far, no star has made the leap, but the veteran has a close relationship with many athletes who now call themselves "All Elite."

During a recent episode of his Undisputed Podcast, Bobby Fish addressed the rampant rumors that he tried to coax Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to leave AEW and return to WWE with him.

"If there's anybody who knows that it's totally fabricated information, it would be me, Adam, Kyle, Hunter - the people that they're talking about - who didn't do any of the things. None of it is real," Fish said. [H/T Fightful]

While it might seem like wild speculation that Bobby Fish tried to lure two top AEW stars back into WWE, Triple H still has a very good standing with many signed athletes. Could AEW stars eventually jump ship and reduce the roster significantly to follow The Game?

