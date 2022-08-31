"Triple H is trying to hurt Tony Khan" - Twitter flares up in a frenzy to collision of events between AEW and WWE

The wrestling world has been abuzz with Triple H's NXT and Tony Khan's AEW going head-to-head in events on September 4th. WWE additionally has another premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which will take place a day before NXT Worlds Collide.

Tony Khan announced Eddie Kingston's opponent for AEW All Out. He was recently suspended for a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Former WWE Superstars Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson are also set to face each other at the event.

In this week's edition of Triple H's territory NXT 2.0, Finn Balor, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop and Rhea Ripley dropped in to challenge the talents in the developmental territory. The wrestling world instantly took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the match cards between the two brands.

One fan pointed out the differentiation in the timings of the shows, citing how fans can easily watch the varied shows without an overlap:

Dedrian Colon @Dedrian180_



- NXT Worlds Collide starts at 3PM EST

- All Out Pre-show starts at 6PM CST



These shows are not airing at the same time! 🤦‍♂️ For the wrestling fans that are saying Triple H is trying to hurt Tony Khan #AEWAllOut by having #WWENXT #WorldsCollide on the same day.- NXT Worlds Collide starts at 3PM EST- All Out Pre-show starts at 6PM CSTThese shows are not airing at the same time! 🤦‍♂️ For the wrestling fans that are saying Triple H is trying to hurt Tony Khan #AEWAllOut by having #WWENXT #WorldsCollide on the same day. - NXT Worlds Collide starts at 3PM EST - All Out Pre-show starts at 6PM CSTThese shows are not airing at the same time! 🤦‍♂️

Another fan hoped that The Game would not shrug off AEW as a competition:

*Account Deleted* @jfx316 Hopefully Triple H doesn't pretend that AEW isn't competition since he's running a big live NXT show during All Out. Hopefully Triple H doesn't pretend that AEW isn't competition since he's running a big live NXT show during All Out.

One user stated that NXT's event had better match cards than All Out:

Disney Corporate Shill Adventure @phantazmick01 When NXT Worlds Collide is looking to be a more worthwhile wrestling show than AEW All Out... When NXT Worlds Collide is looking to be a more worthwhile wrestling show than AEW All Out... https://t.co/KcdRcDvxyz

One fan tweeted that Worlds Collide would be the 'pre-show' for Tony Khan's event:

Another fan cited the addition of The Wizard and The American Dragon's match that made AEW all the better:

siervo de dios @tjay_upnxt @shakila91163724 Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho alone make All Out better then Worlds Collide @shakila91163724 Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho alone make All Out better then Worlds Collide

Triple H's NXT and AEW shows have clashed before

Tony Khan's promotion has two weekly shows wherein Rampage is taped on the same day as Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday and Friday Night respectively. WWE's main programs RAW and SmackDown have been dominant on Monday and Friday Nights.

When Triple H had creative control over NXT during its black and gold days, it seemingly flourished and aired on Wednesday nights, same as AEW Dynamite. This led to a slight tussle between the TV networks and eventually, WWE shifted their show to Tuesday nights.

This weekend, all major events from the two brands are coinciding, however, it is not the first time such an instance has risen. Earlier, the Jacksonville-based promotion's flagship program went head-to-head with NXT. They were often cited as the Wednesday Night Wars in reference to the historic rivalry between WCW and WWE in the 90s.

Chino Bugayong @chinny18



That would be double if Triple H does better and learned from his past mistakes in the last few years during the so-called "Wednesday Night War" between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. @Makavelimademe The perfect line to say "be careful what you wish for".That would be double if Triple H does better and learned from his past mistakes in the last few years during the so-called "Wednesday Night War" between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. @Makavelimademe The perfect line to say "be careful what you wish for".That would be double if Triple H does better and learned from his past mistakes in the last few years during the so-called "Wednesday Night War" between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have raised the bar with the addition of RAW Superstars to NXT's event. Tony Khan's promotion had allegedly scheduled the AEW title unification match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk, which was preponed for Dynamite last week.

Which event are you looking forward to this weekend, NXT Worlds Collide or AEW All Out? Sound off in the comments.

