"Triple H will regret big time" - Fans go berserk as Tony Khan announces latest AEW signings despite rumored WWE interest

In a stunning turn of events, wrestling fans worldwide went into a frenzy when AEW President Tony Khan announced the signing of the highly sought-after tag team, Aussie Open.

Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, renowned for their incredible performances in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of The United Empire, had captured the attention of fans and top players in both WWE and AEW.

Fightful Select revealed that the team had been working for New Japan without contracts, which piqued the interest of WWE and its Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

However, Tony Khan acted swiftly and confirmed on Twitter that Aussie Open is now officially All Elite. The wrestling community erupted on social media, with fans excited over the signing.

Some took to Twitter to speculate that Triple H and WWE would regret the missed opportunity, while others praised Tony Khan for making the right decision. Many even boldly predicted that Aussie Open could become future tag team champions in All Elite Wrestling.

Fans can't help but eagerly anticipate the thrilling matches and unforgettable moments that Aussie Open will undoubtedly bring to the AEW roster.

What is your take on Tony Khan signing Aussie Open? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

